Jimmy Fallon Apologized, But Rumors About The Tonight Show Have Lingered. The Latest

After The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was hit with allegations of toxicity in the workplace earlier this year, many fans and observers wondered what would happen next. Would Jimmy Fallon step down from his role as the host? Would he be fired? The fact that The Tonight Show is not currently in production adds an extra layer of complexity to the situation. But, it looks like - at least for now - Fallon has plans to move forward with The Tonight Show.

There have been some reports that NBC executives are eager to remove Jimmy Fallon from his The Tonight Show hosting duties. However, according to Radar Online , sources familiar with the current situation say the rumors that NBC is looking for a replacement for the long-time host are not true. His current contract with the NBC late-night talk show is set to expire in 2026.

In early September, Rolling Stone reported on several allegations surrounding The Tonight Show’s toxic workplace environment. In the days that followed, there was a flurry of activity from those who work on The Tonight Show and those who were named in the report. Shortly after the Rolling Stone report was released, Fallon reportedly apologized to The Tonight Show staff during a Zoom phone call, telling employees that he was embarrassed and that he wanted the show to be fun and inclusive to everyone.

(Image credit: NBC)

As fans online dug up past clips of Fallon’s less-flattering moments, more details surrounding the allegations came from former Tonight Show guests and the network. Stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld refuted one allegation, saying that he remembered the incident – in which Fallon allegedly berated a crew member in front of Seinfeld – much differently than it was characterized in the Rolling Stone story. In an official statement, NBC stated that any incidents reported to the network by employees have been investigated and dealt with (via The New York Times).

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is not currently in production, as all WGA writers are currently striking for fair wages and benefits. That strike has been another source of controversy for the host. In May, after he publicly expressed support for the strike, one staff member questioned Fallon’s authenticity, and they said The Tonight Show was not going to pay the striking writers or maintain their benefits as long as other late-night programs were. However, Fallon has since teamed up with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert to host the Strike Force Five podcast, which was created to raise awareness about the strike and raise money to support their striking employees.

Given everything that has happened since the strike began, it’s hard to predict what it will be like on set when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is able to resume production. But it’s safe to say that, unless something significant changes before then, Fallon himself will still be at the helm. You can follow CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule for more information about when the late-night show and other series will premiere. You can watch reruns of The Tonight Show and other NBC series if you have a Peacock subscription.