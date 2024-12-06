Rumors Have Been Swirling The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan And Chock Are Nearing A Breakup, But Not So Fast

America watched Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple fall in love on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette on the 2024 TV schedule . The couple had an undeniable attraction that blossomed despite the grief they still felt for their late partners. However, we’re less than a year removed from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist singing the same song on The Golden Bachelor, and we all know how that turned out . So I completely forgive fans for being a little skeptical about Joan and Chock, especially given a couple of somewhat bizarre recent updates; however, I’m not ready to sound the warning bells just yet.

After Gerry and Theresa blamed their quick divorce mostly on distance , it’s understandable why Bachelor Nation might be concerned that Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are steadfast in maintaining their own homes in Maryland and Kansas, respectively. The couple spoke to People in November, confirming their plans to continue traveling back and forth, with side trips to New York City, where they hope to secure an apartment soon.

More recently, though, Chock sparked concern when he posted a photo to his Instagram Stories standing outside of a lawyer’s office. It seems that after their families spent Thanksgiving together at Joan’s place, the insurance executive detoured solo to Kansas before reconnecting with his fiancée in L.A. Perhaps after seeing fans’ reaction to Chock Chapple’s pic, the couple jumped on Instagram after what Joan called “too many drinks” to insist they’re a real couple. Check out the video:

One thing The Golden Bachelorette star said had fans wondering if their first holiday together maybe didn’t go as planned, as Joan Vassos said:

We kind of merged our families for the first time at Thanksgiving, and that was a little strange, I have to admit… We love being together, and in fact, when we’re not, like, with our families or it’s just the two of us, we are such a good couple, and, um, the family part is a little harder, right?

Joan Vassos has four children and Chock Chapple has two, and it sounds like there is a fair amount of adjustment happening as they all come to terms with everything involved with their parents falling in love so fast. Some bumps in the road are to be expected, but is it a cause for concern? I don’t think so.

I’m Not Convinced There’s Any Reason To Be Concerned About Joan And Chock

None of us actually knows what’s going on in the reality TV couple’s lives off camera, but nothing mentioned above seems all that worrisome to me. As far as their living situation goes, Joan Vassos said prior to filming that she foresaw a situation where they would go back and forth “a couple of months or a couple of weeks at a time … and then maybe eventually, you figure out a destination that would work for you and your families or have another house where everybody gets together.” She and Chock Chapple are literally following the plan she laid out.

Secondly, Chock Chapple’s lawyer post seems like a nonissue. He was posing with a big smile in front of his friend’s law firm, likely giving a buddy some free advertising. He wasn’t sneaking around or looking like he got caught. Also, he and Joan aren’t married; why would a visit to a lawyer indicate an impending breakup?

As for the Instagram video, it definitely doesn’t sound like the Vassos-Chapple Thanksgiving went flawlessly, but wouldn’t it be more suspicious if they just pretended there were absolutely no growing pains when combining families? Joan laughed off their issues as “all solvable, really stupid stuff,” and those kinds of things come with any relationship.

Will Joan and Chock make it to the altar? If so, will their marriage last longer than three months? Both of those questions are hard to answer, but I haven’t seen anything yet that makes me think the end is near. Let’s be real, even Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist made it to April.