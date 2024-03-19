One Of The First Things Ryan Seacrest Did When He Met Pat Sajak And Vanna White Was Ask Them What The Best Part Of Wheel Of Fortune Is

Wheel of Fortune is prepping for new host Ryan Seacrest to take over and, with that, the long-running game show will enter a new era. When it was announced that Pat Sajak would be stepping down to retire, Seacrest expressed excitement over this "full circle" moment. Of course, he's no stranger to hosting, but WoF is a tad different from what he’s used to. And Seacrest just revealed that while preparing for his new gig, he just had to ask Sajak and Vanna White for their take on the best part about the show.

There’s a lot that goes into a show like Wheel of Fortune, and it's because of the hard work of its creative team that it's been so beloved by viewers for decades. Of course, its two longtime hosts, unsurprisingly, get a kick out of it as well. Ryan Seacrest told Good Morning America that when he first met Pat Sajak and Vanna White, they told him what they love most about the program, and it makes complete sense:

I talked to them both about, what's the best part of Wheel of Fortune. And [they say] it's the contestants every night winning cash and prizes. I mean, that's what it's all about.

It's definitely great watching contestants get excited after winning cash and more while they're on the show, and it's sweet that the two hosts relish that. There are those who flub easy puzzles, but it's incredibly satisfying when said participants emerge victorious. Ryan Seacrest knows what it’s like to see people win and knows how to make people feel good on air. After all, he's done this for years as the host of American Idol and through giving away prizes on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. All in all, WoF feels like a natural extension of the work Seacrest has done for years.

Other than relishing the fact that he gets to make people happy daily, the media personality shared his excitement, having been a longtime fan of the show. Wheel of Fortune has been around since 1975 and, now that Ryan Seacrest is joining that long legacy, it’s not surprising to hear that he is as excited as ever:

I'm so excited. I've been watching it for so many years, like so many people here in this country.

Although episodes with Pat Sajak are still airing and will be until at least June, Wheel of Fortune is clearly prepping for its first post-Sajak season. Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White have already began shooting promos for next season, and Seacrest praised his new colleague and her icon status. Even though the show will be different next season without Sajak, it seems to be in good hands, especially since the new host seems to understand what makes it so great.

For now, you can continue to watch Pat Sajak’s episodes air as part of the 2024 TV schedule for another few months. Although his retirement isn't addressed much on air, some contestants have already been saying their goodbyes. All the while, let's hope his successor is ready to take on the gig.