Sabrina Carpenter Waved At Barry Keoghan In The Middle Of Her Coachella Set And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of His Reaction

Sure, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been all abuzz during the singer’s massive Eras Tour, but last month it was Swift’s opener, Sabrina Carpenter, who started making headlines with a high-profile boyfriend of her own, Barry Keoghan. So when Keoghan turned up for Carpenter’s first-ever Coachella set on Friday to support her, the internet swooned over one viral moment between the couple.

While Sabrina Carpenter was on stage performing at Coachella, someone captured a moment in between songs where the singer waved at the Saltburn actor. Barry Keoghan’s reaction was priceless. Take a look:

In the video, Sabrina Carpenter was sitting down on stage when she locked eyes with Barry Keoghan and flashed a quick peace sign his way before waving. The Oscar nominee, who was wearing a white tank, some cargo shorts and a bandana over his face, had a strong reaction to his girl showing him some attention in front of thousands. Of course, the moment is going viral and has fans loving his reaction. Here’s some of the comments from TikTok :

“He was like ‘omg she waved at me’”

“She’s Barbie, he’s just Ken.”

“I know he squealed at that wave.”

“She also has this power over me.”

“He’s so real for that”

“LMAOOOO HES ACTING AS HE SHOULD”

During the concert, Keoghan was also spotted standing near the front of the stage taking videos of Carpenter’s set. Take a look:

These two are definitely making a strong impression on fans as they continue to spend time together, and Keoghan specifically makes a habit of supporting her during her shows. The pop star and actor reportedly met back in September when they both attended Paris Fashion Week before being seen together on multiple occasions.

Last month, Keoghan and Travis Kelce took a photo together after their gals played the Eras Tour together. The couple have also previously been seen going to both the Grammys afterparty and Oscars afterparty together in recent months.

After Friday’s concert, Sabrina Carpenter will return to Coachella during its second weekend to play her set once more. While the singer has been opening for Taylor Swift since the summer, she played her last show on the Eras Tour on March 9 in Singapore. Following the release of Swift's next project, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, she will pick up the tour on May 9, with Paramore opening for her instead. In August, Gracie Abrams will pick up the honor until the behemoth tour concludes this December.

Meanwhile, Carpenter will continue playing festivals as she has sets planned for New York City's Governors Ball and Radio 1's Big Weekend in the UK.

Barry Keoghan on the other hand, most recently starred in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air with Austin Butler, which is now streaming on the platform, and his movie Bird will be part of the 2024 movie schedule.

As we learn more about this new power couple, we'll be sure to keep you posted.