Sorry Travis Kelce, A New High-Profile Boyfriend Has Been Making Headlines At The Eras Tour

Travis Kelce certainly made an impression on the Sydney Swifties during Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour stop in Australia. The Super Bowl champ was seen interacting with fans, passing out guitar picks and exchanging friendship bracelets. Now there’s a new high-profile boyfriend making a splash in Singapore, but there’s no need for Kelce to be concerned. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan took photos with fans and, yes, did the whole friendship bracelet thing , too, as he showed support for his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening for Swift.

Barry Keoghan and the former Girl Meets World actress went public with their romance in February, after they were seen packing on the PDA at a Grammys afterparty, Elle reports, though it seems the two first crossed paths back in September. Many fans seemed to think the actor’s trip overseas signaled that the two are serious, and Eras Tour concertgoers caught the actor looking positively smitten as Sabrina Carpenter crooned the NSFW outro to “Nonsense,” which you can see below:

Sabrina Carpenter changes up the lyrics to the “Nonsense” outro at each stop on the tour, keeping fans on their toes much in the same way that Taylor Swift plays different surprise songs on the Eras Tour and chooses a different fan each night to receive the “22” hat . Barry Keoghan couldn’t keep the smile off his face, and after that viral Saltburn bathtub scene , I’d think it would take more than a few risque lyrics to make him blush like that.

The actor who portrayed The Joker in The Batman has seen his sex symbol status rise since his appearance in Saltburn (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription ), and Swifties were certainly excited to draw him into their Eras Tour traditions , as they did with Travis Kelce before. One fan posted :

One fan dubbed Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan “the first and second gentlemen of the Eras Tour,” and I love how Swifties are continuing to pay respect to “the guy on the Chiefs,” even as there is a new romance to celebrate. I’m not sure how much interaction the guys have actually had with each other, but Sabrina Carpenter was in the suite with Taylor Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs when they played the New York Jets — aka the night Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were ignored by the NFL broadcasters — so the “Feather” singer has likely gotten to meet Kelce.