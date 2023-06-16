How To Watch Outlander Season 7 Online And Stream All Episodes From Anywhere

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online

Cannae wait for Outlander to return, ye sassenach? Dinna fret: the award-winning STARZ show is back for its penultimate season, serving up even more urgent romance and epic, teeth-gnashing drama after that nail-biting finale. Read below where we explain how to watch Outlander Season 7 online and stream every episode.

Based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is a sweeping historical fantasy about a couple whose love spans centuries. It follows 20th century nurse Claire (Caitríona Balfe), who somehow travels back in time to the 18th century where she meets, falls in love with, and eventually marries hunky Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the Scottish soldier who vows to protect her.

Suspicion has been heaped on Claire since she first set foot through those magical standing stones, and it reached a fever pitch when she was accused of killing the young Malva Christie. The fisher-folk of Fraser’s Ridge, alongside the “Committee of Safety”, demanded Jamie hand over his wife to face justice. When he steadfastly refused, they laid siege to their home.

What can fans expect from the upcoming season? Well, we should find Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) charging into bloody battle against the Redcoats during the Revolutionary War. Yet the return of Jamie’s illegitimate son William (Charles Vandervaart) could complicate matters given his loyalty to the British crown. Will he find out who his real father is? And, even more pressing: how is Claire going to evade the executioner’s noose?

Catch all 16 new episodes of the heart-pounding drama series using our guide below, which explains how to watch Outlander Season 7 online from anywhere.

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online FREE in the US

Outlander Season 7 will broadcast on the STARZ channel starting Friday, June 16, with episodes airing at 8pm ET / 5pm PT every week at the same time.

This bumper, 16-episode season will be split into two halves. The first, eight-episode half will conclude on August 4, with the second batch of episodes expected to air sometime in 2024.

Those without cable can subscribe to and download the STARZ app and watch Outlander online. Currently, new subscribers pay $5 a month for the first three months, after which you’ll be charged the full $8.99 rate. A membership lets you stream on up to 4 devices simultaneously and will provide unlimited HD streaming and downloads.

Alternatively, STARZ is also available with a 7-day FREE trial when purchased through Amazon Prime Video – although you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription too. It’s $14.99 per month for Prime Video after your FREE 30-day Prime trial, and $8.99 a month for STARZ should you not cancel after your week-long trial expires.

Outside of the US and want to access your STARZ account? Find out below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online from outside your country

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to stream STARZ, you can still watch Outlander Season 7 just as you would at home.

While services like STARZ are only available within the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Outlander Season 7 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including STARZ, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for STARZ. you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, STARZ

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online FREE in the UK

In the UK, Outlander Season 7 will debut on Friday, June 16. All you need to watch it is a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.

You can buy Lionsgate Plus as an Amazon Prime Video channel for a monthly £5.99 fee, but not before getting to enjoy a 7-day FREE trial. You’ll need to sign up for a Prime Video subscription, however, to make this purchase, which itself costs £8.99 a month (and comes loaded with benefits like free delivery, music streaming, and a packed on-demand library of TV shows and movies). Again, if you’re new to the service, you can try it FREE for 30 days before being charged anything.

Should you simply want Lionsgate Plus content, though, you can sign-up through the website for the same price of £5.99 a month.

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online in Canada

Canadian fans might wish they could time travel because they’ll have to until Sunday, June 18 – two days longer than their American cousins – before the debut of Outlander Season 7.

Episodes will air weekly at 9pm ET/PT on the W Network channel, with the option to stream the show online via the W Network website, but you'll still need to enter your cable login details.

Alternatively, get the STACKTV add-on channel to watch Outlander Season 7 online through the Amazon Prime Video service. The add-on will provide content from not only the W Network, but Adult Swim, National Geographic, Global Television, and Showcase among others.

A Prime Video subscription costs CA$9.99 a month following your 30-day FREE trial (available to new and eligible returning subscribers only), while Stack TV is CA$12.99 once your 14-day FREE trial period expires.

A US citizen currently north of the border? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and access your usual streaming service.

How to watch Outlander Season 7 online in Australia

Those Down Under with the Fox One cable channel can watch Outlander Season 7 beginning Saturday, June 17, with episodes airing at 7.30pm AEST the same time every week.

Cord-cutters, meanwhile, get to choose between cable replacement service Foxtel Now, or the cheaper, on-demand platform Binge.

Foxtel Now costs AU$25 for its Base essential plan – but there’s a 10-day free trial available if you’re new to the platform. You’ll also need to add the Drama package to get access to Fox One content like Outlander and channels like BBC First, and that will cost AU$10 a month more.

Alternatively, Binge plans begin at AU$10 a month. That’s for its Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality. Should you want more streams and better video quality, however, there are two higher – and only marginally more expensive – membership tiers. And if you’ve not used Binge previously, you can explore the service with its 14-day FREE trial and pay nothing until this 2-week period ends.

Services like Foxtel Now and Binge can only be accessed if you're in Australia, so if you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, connect to a VPN and use as you would at home.

