Sarah Hyland Included Ty Burrell In Her Father’s Day Shout Out, And Now I Need More Modern Family

It’s been three years since Modern Family aired its flash foward-less series finale, but even so, the cast has remained close since then. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Audrey Anderson-Emmons have had a father-daughter date night, and much of the cast attended Sarah Hyland’s wedding. In addition, Hyland and Ariel Winter shared a sweet exchange for Winter’s birthday. So it seems clear that the cast were like family both on and off-screen and still are to this day. And following Hyland’s recent Father’s Day shoutout to her on-screen dad Ty Burrell, I now want the ABC sitcom back more than ever.

Plenty of people celebrated their dads on Sunday for Father’s Day, and Sarah Hyland’s husband, Wells Adams, had a pretty sweet shoutout for the holiday. The Bachelor star took to Instagram to wish everyone well by sharing a photo of himself, Hyland, and their fathers as well as Ty Burrell, who portrayed Phil Dunphy on Modern Family. With Hyland right in the middle and in front of all of the important guys in her life, you can't help but smile:

While three years may not seem like too long, it definitely feels like it's been ages since the show finished its 11-season run. Seeing the actress alongside her longtime TV dad in a photo with her actual father, husband, and father-in-law is nothing short of sweet. And with the two Dunphy actors in the same place, I'm truly sitting her wishing there were more episodes of the series. Those who watched the show know that Haley and Phil had some incredibly funny and sweet scenes together. I'm loving the photo and the nostalgia that it instills, but are new episodes too much to ask for? (They probably are.)

Sarah Hyland definitely seems to hold onto her Modern Family family, though, as her tv uncle, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, stepped in as officiator of her wedding at the last minute. Now, that's how dependable family should be. While it’s not uncommon for a cast to stay as close after a show or movie ends production, it's rare that you see such bonds as strong as the one's presented by this group of talent.

Though it's only been a few years since we said goodbye to the Pritchett-Dunphy family, it’s not too early to discuss a reboot or revival, I think. Even though the stars have other projects that they're currently working on or starring in, the hope is always there. At the very least, Sarah Hyland did reunite with Adam Devine for the Pitch Perfect series Bumper in Berlin, so it gave fans an alternative to Haley and Andy, who unfortunately weren’t endgame on Modern Family. But as we come up with fan fiction and hope for more from the franchise, let's just relish in the sweet photos and reunions like the Father's Day post featuring Hyland and Ty Burrell.

Modern Family is one of the funniest series on Hulu right now, and fans can sign up for a Hulu subscription if they'd love to check out all 11 seasons.