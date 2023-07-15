Halle Bailey And Sarah Hyland Both Rock The Barbiecore Trend On Vacation, But I'm More Pumped About Their Hair Inspiration

Have you heard? It’s going to be a Barbie summer! With the 2023 new movie release now less than a week away, its influence on fashion is everywhere. The latest celebrities to be spotted in Barbiecore are The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland , who wore bright pink during their vacations. I absolutely love their fits, especially because they are also hair goals.

First, check out Halle Bailey completely in her element by the sea in a hot pink zip-up bathing suit. The actress and singer didn’t disclose exactly where she’s soaking up the sun, but I love her participation in Barbiecore. It’s giving Barbie Mermaid! (Bailey even has her own Ariel doll that became a bestseller earlier this year.) Check out the Instagram post:

The 23-year-old star looks great with the fit, but check out those locs! She's become rather famous for using her natural hair for The Little Mermaid. She’s had her locs since she was five years old and has said that they're a “huge part” of who she is. Implementing her hairstyle into Little Mermaid actually cost the Disney production six figures . But when it comes to Bailey’s vacation pic, the look is absolutely priceless, and the top knot her hair is in is gorgeous!

Meanwhile, as summer rages on, Sarah Hyland also ventured out to the coast, somewhere in “paradise” while in Barbiecore as well. The Modern Family star is wearing a hot pink bikini set paired with a high-slit skirt coverup and top with sleeves. Take a look:

This is another serve for sure! What I’m especially loving about this look is he hair, which includes some major curls. While the actress is best known for having straight hair mostly in her famed ABC comedy, she actually has naturally curly hair, and it’s so cool to see her embracing them completely while on vacation. Curls are not the easiest hair type to manage, but the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin has clearly cracked the code.

As the countdown for Barbie is in the days now, we’ve really seen the movie inspire fashion across Hollywood. Hot pink has been the color of the year, with the Kardashians even embracing the trend on social media along with actors like Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, Lizzo and Florence Pugh. Plus, Margot Robbie has gone big on Barbiecore for the press tour , even specifically channeling iconic doll looks on red carpets, premieres and such. I trust that looks like the ones sported by Halle Bailey and Sarah Hyland will continue to surface on social media throughout the movie's theatrical run.