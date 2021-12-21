Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis And Cynthia Nixon Respond After Chris Noth Allegations Come To Light

Earlier this month, Chris Noth made headlines for reprising his role as John James "Mr. Big" Preston in the Sex and the City revival , And Just Like That… However, shortly after Big’s shocking fate in the premiere episode, Noth was faced with sexaul assault allegations. The actor has since denied them and, in the aftermath, he’s been dropped by his talent agency and has experienced some losses within his current business ventures. Now, his co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have spoken out on the matter.

Last week, the 67-year-old Chris Noth was accused by two women , who claimed that they were assaulted by him in two separate incidents. One allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004, while the other reportedly took place in New York in 2015. Shortly after, a third woman stepped forward with claims about a situation that purportedly happened in 2010, also in New York. Actress and writer Zoe Lister-Jones later spoke out , calling Noth a “sexaul predator” and accusing him of being “consistently sexually inappropriate” with the female promoter of a night club he owned. Lister-Jones worked with Noth on an episode of Law & Order in 2005 and claimed that he would drink between takes. Other alleged past situations involving the actor have also come to light.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations through a joint statement. Davis shared the message through her Twitter account and, in it, the actresses expressed sadness over the situation and commended the women involved for speaking out:

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and share their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor’s Mr. Big was shockingly killed off at the end of the premiere of And Just Like That… The development seemed to have a polarizing effect on audiences, with many questioning the decision to off him. The star himself spoke out soon after, sharing his reasoning as to why it needed to happen . The on-screen death involved a Peloton workout bike and actually drew a response from the company itself via a new ad from Ryan Reynolds and the Big actor himself.

In light of the recent allegations, Peloton made the decision to pull the ad . Around the same time, Chris Noth was also in talks to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, to Entertainment Arts Research. That deal, however, has now been called off. Earlier this week, it was reported that Noth has also been let go from CBS’ The Equalizer , which is currently in the midst of its second season. His character will still appear once more, though, as the Noth filmed an additional episode ahead of the controversy.

The actor isn’t currently under criminal investigation for the alleged incidents of sexual assault. Because this is an ongoing situation, more details are likely to follow.