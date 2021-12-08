Sex And The City's Chris Noth Staunchly Defends Sarah Jessica Parker When Discussing Kim Cattrall Feud

While Sex and the City was famous for its unforgettable fashion and soapy drama , the on-screen friendships between the protagonists are what really cemented the series’ status as a must-see. As any fan knows, however, that rapport didn’t necessarily extend past the cameras. Stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall had reportedly been engaged in some sort of feud since the series ended in 2004. While viewers remain divided over it, there’s one Sex and the City star who staunchly supports SJP - and let’s just say, he’s kind of a ‘Big’ deal.

Chris Noth recently sat down with The Guardian to chat about the upcoming reboot of the beloved HBO drama, titled And Just Like That, where he’s set to reprise his role as the dashing Mr. Big, whom Carrie Bradshaw married in the first follow-up feature film. While Mr. Big was always supportive of Carrie, it should please fans to know that Chris Noth is just as much of a cheerleader for Sarah Jessica Parker IRL. When asked about the purported bad blood between SJP and Kim Cattrall, he stuck up for his longtime pal:

I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her [Kim Cattrall’s] thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.

A fairly diplomatic response, no? Despite his clear support for one actress, Chris Noth still avoided saying anything too negative about the other. We’d expect nothing less from the smooth-talking Mr. Big. While Noth was very careful to avoid disparaging Kim Cattrall, it’s clear that his onscreen affection for Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t just acting. And his defense of the Failure to Launch actress goes beyond this specific example: he also clearly had problems with the initial backlash against Parker after the drama first went public. He explained:

I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.

While Kim Cattrall will not be returning for And Just Like That, fans can at least expect to see the evolving relationship between Carrie and Mr. Big. Some fans wondered if their marriage would hold up after the events of the second film (a critically disparaged venture that remained canon nonetheless). While it’s impossible to know for sure until the continuation quasi-reboot premieres , viewers can at least rest assured that Chris Noth will always have Sarah Jessica Parker’s back after the cameras stop rolling. Now check those two out in the HBO Max trailer below!

Sex and the City: And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max on December 9. IF you need a refresher, the streaming service also features every episode of the original series.