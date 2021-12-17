Chris Noth Was Previously Accused Of Beating A Former Girlfriend, Threatening To Kill Her Dog

Actor Chris Noth, who rose to fame on television shows like Law and Order and Sex and the City, was accused of sexual assault after temporarily reprising his role as Mr. Big on the recent reboot And Just Like That . The allegations were made by two women, who claimed the respective incidents occurred in 2004 and 2015. In the wake of the accusations, another batch of disturbing claims against Chris Noth have resurfaced.

The latest two women (who both used pseudonyms) to accuse Chris Noth of assault came forward in response to the actor appearing on And Just Like That. After those claims went public, along with with those from former Law & Order guest star Zoe Lister-Jones, the popular Instagram heavyweight Diet Prada did some additional digging. The account found a newspaper article from 1995 detailing a previous assault accusation against Chris Noth that apparently made it into court filings. You can see the post below:

The article, originally published by The National Enquirer, recounts the story of model Beverly Johnson, who had dated Chris Noth from 1990 to 1995. After the couple split, she filed court papers accusing the actor of domestic abuse. According to the article, Chris Noth is said to have threatened to disfigure Johnson as well as kill her, and he allegedly also threatened to brutally murder her dog. After the relationship ended, he reportedly called Johnson ‘up to 25 times a day’ with similar promises of violence. At the time, she petitioned the court for a restraining order, and even hired a bodyguard.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Chris Noth in the case of Beverly Johnson, and he denied the model’s accusations of physical abuse. He has also denied the new allegations of sexual assault, claiming that the encounters were entirely ‘consensual.’

While it's unclear what the further fallout from these claims will be, the industry was quick to take action after the accusations went public. After Mr. Big was killed off in the first episode of And Just Like That while riding a Peloton bike, the fitness company released a viral ad with Ryan Reynolds that resurrected the character. However, the commercial has since been pulled, and all accompanying social media materials were deleted. The assault accusations were made public just two days after the ad was released on Instagram and Twitter.

Other celebrities also took to social media to share their stories. The aforementioned actress and writer Zoe Lister-Jones, who used to work at a bar owned by Chris Noth, claimed that he had behaved inappropriately towards some of the female employees. She also alleged that he had been drunk on the set of Law and Order at the time when she was a guest star. Her social media post received an outpouring of support from her followers, including celebrities like Sophia Bush, Michelle Monaghan, and Helen Hunt. His former Sex and the City co-stars have yet to comment on the situation.

As of right now, there is no ongoing criminal investigation regarding the allegations against Chris Noth. But expect further updates to go public in the near future.