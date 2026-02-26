Someone Asked Alex Honnold What He Does When He Has To Poop On Free Solo Climbs: 'Things Go Sideways'
Not something I think about every day.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Let me make a frank and honest observation here: the majority of documentaries and docuseries out there do not make viewers wonder about how their subjects relieve their bladders and bowels. (There, I said it.) But one of the pioneers out there inspiring such thoughts in TV audiences’ heads is free solo climber Alex Honnold, whose death-defying ascents have made for nail-biting viewing in recent years, which will likely continue during the 2026 TV schedule. So how does he handle the need to pee and poop during climbs?
As Occam’s razor puts it, sometimes the simplest explanation is the right one, and that certainly applies in this case. Honnold appeared on the podcast Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know, where the comedian addressed “the question we were all wondering,” as he put it. The Skyscraper Live daredevil answered in no uncertain terms:
- How Alex Honnold's Wife Felt Watching Him Scale A Nearly 1700 Foot Skyscraper Live On Netflix
- After Seeing The Trailer For Alex Honnold's Arctic Ascent, My Heart Is Pounding Even Faster Than It Was During Free Solo
- The Skyscraper Live Commentary Is Getting Trashed, But I Really Liked Seth Rollins' Presence
So that’s what “Free solo” really means: “Being out in the open and alone enough to blast a– without fear of judgment or shock or all the other reactions that seeing someone s–-tting off the side of a mountain can inspire.” Although maybe that’s more of a second definition. The #2 if you will.
To that end, even though Honnold confirms that climbers like himself aren’t able to just hit pause for instant bathroom teleportation, that doesn’t automatically mean they’re eager to soil the clothes they’ll still be wearing for the remainder of the climb. As he put it:
To put it more plainly, Alex Honnold is heavily implying that rather than pooping in one’s clothes, the go-to option is to drop trou and make nature one’s toilet. As such, the phrase "impacting other climbers" being used here is just a politely worded euphemism for “dropping a deuce on someone else’s head,” and should absolutely be a priority for anyone facing such a difficult ordeal. “Don’t do unto others’ heads that which you wouldn’t want to be done unto your own head” is the golden-brown rule.
Honnold then talks to Hasan Minhaj about what may be the most surreal and non-ergonomic way to expunge one's waste, saying:
It's interesting he uses the term "sideways" to speak of something that absolutely just goes straight the hell down and does not make any lateral movement in the slightest. Unless he's talking about trying to make his own body go sideways to potentially ease the situation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So just in case anyone out there thought that bravery was only needed on these climbs as a way to conquer a fear of heights and dangerous circumstances, toilet-free pooping from high altitudes is, uh, also a factor.
Though you won't get the quasi-pleasure of seeing Alex Honnold submitting to the poop gods during the Skyscraper Live climb (streaming via Netflix subscription), he does address the topic during the docuseries Arctic Ascent (streaming via Disney+ subscription). You're welcome.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.