Todd And Julie Chrisley Got Real About The Masked Singer Referencing Their Prison Time: ‘We’re Not Running From That’
They're not afraid.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are out of prison after being pardoned, and slowly but surely, making their way back to reality television. After the first season of their Lifetime series, they're back with another appearance on the 2026 TV schedule as The Croissants on The Masked Singer. The show didn't hold back at poking fun at their prison time during their short run on the program, but the Chrisleys told CinemaBlend that it was absolutely fine.
Though their stint only lasted until the start of the second episode, they outlasted their daughter, Savannah, who had a disastrous run in Season 11. While I was sure they were glad to get some bragging rights over their child, I asked the couple if they were okay with the myriad of references to their prison time, and Todd Chrisley said it best with his response:
The Chrisleys aren't going to be able to avoid the world finding out about their past convictions, and they're not trying to hide it. I do agree with Todd Chrisley that if they did The Masked Singer and there was zero mention of their pardon or past charges, it would be the thing everyone is talking about the next day.
Since there's no hiding for it, the Chrisleys are hoping their appearance on The Masked Singer and other shows going forward can help send a message to the hundreds of thousands in federal prisons that life after lockup doesn't have to be a grim experience:
In addition to trying to serve as ambassadors for those seeking a fresh start after prison, The Chrisleys are in the midst of rebuilding their lives at home and dealing with issues involving their children. This includes a pretty public rift between Savannah and Chase, as well as recent legal troubles for their son, Kyle.
Meanwhile, the fun on The Masked Singer rolls on, with not one but two wild reveals in Season 14. Tiffany Haddish was the next celebrity to be unmasked that night, marking one of the biggest celebrity appearances the show has seen.
I was surprised to see such notable faces on the series, but it just goes to show that TMS still has a lot to give those still tuning in after all this time. I'm hoping for some more big names to be unmasked by the end of Season 14, and may even have a guess or two at who is on the way.
Catch The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can only imagine who else we're going to see before this season is up with the way it started, and I can't wait to see which masked contestant emerges as a frontrunner to win it all.
