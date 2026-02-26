I'm Excited For This Animated Venom Movie, But I Also Have Some Major Questions

As much as I would have loved to see another live-action Venom adventure on the list of upcoming superhero movies, this news about a new animated film based on the iconic Marvel character has me pretty stoked. Sure, there are some unanswered questions from Venom: The Last Dance that’ll probably never be tied up, but how can you not get excited for a new animated movie directed by the team behind Final Destination: Bloodlines?

All that being said, I do have a few questions about Venom’s first-ever animated movie (though he had some great arcs on shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Ultimate Spider-Man). It’s nothing critical or anything like that, but instead some questions that any longtime fan of the character probably has right now. Let me explain…

Will This Be Kid-Friendly Like The Spider-Verse Movies Or More Adult-Oriented?

Perhaps the biggest question I have going into this new Venom movie has to do with its tone. Though this is going to be a fully animated film, is it going to be kid-friendly like the Spider-Verse movies, or will it lean more towards the darker and adult-oriented side of Eddie Brock’s story? I mean, I’m going to be seeing it as soon as it comes out, regardless of the tone, but I still think this is a valid question, especially when it comes to setting my expectations.

I’m not saying I want a fully-adult animated movie like Heavy Metal or something, but it could be cool to see what was started in the Tom Hardy-led movies (he’s “involved in some capacity," per THR) translated into an animated adventure. You could go to some crazy places with Venom’s viciousness and insatiable appetite. At the same time, it would be really cool to see Eddie Brock and Venom having some wild conversations in the style of the Spider-Verse movies.

Are We Finally Going To See Venom And Spider-Man On Screen Together?

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage mid-credits scene teased Tom Hardy’s Venom crossing paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but now it looks like that’s never going to happen (unless Sony plans on pulling off a big surprise in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day). If we can’t get this highly anticipated crossover in a live-action movie, maybe it’ll happen in this new animated film.

I would love for directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to come up with an idea that recreates the 16-bit masterpiece that was Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage, itself based on a classic comic book run, but I would honestly be willing to accept anything. Well, maybe not a rehashing of Spider-Man 3. Basically, this is something comic book fans have been dying to see for years, and I honestly think that the animated format could allow for something really cool to happen in this upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Will Tom Hardy Be Back To Voice Eddie Brock And Venom?

Love them or hate them, the Venom movies were made much more enjoyable thanks to the incredible work (both physically and voice acting-wise) performed by Tom Hardy. I know that Hardy is going to be involved in some capacity, but I hope that’s more than just as a consultant or producer. He was so animated in the three live-action movies, and I honestly can’t imagine just how bonkers he would be voicing an animated adventure.

Hopefully, these questions will be answered sooner rather than later, as I cannot wait to find out more about this new Venom movie.