Wait, Is Another Blue Bloods Alum Reuniting With Donnie Wahlberg For Boston Blue Season 2?

The Blue Bloods Universe will continue when Boston Blue Season 2 premieres later this fall on the 2026 TV schedule, and I want to know if more of the Reagan family will be showing up. It’s been confirmed that another one will be joining the fun, as Will Estes is officially set to return as Jamie Reagan, Danny’s little brother. But could another Blue Bloods star be joining Donnie Wahlberg in the spinoff?

Just weeks after her on-screen husband was announced to return for Boston Blue, it seems like Vanessa Ray could be following in his footsteps. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures from the set, revealing she visited in August to meet the new family. She posed alongside Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green, and now I can’t stop thinking about Eddie Janko’s potential return:

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It seems like Ray is just visiting and wanted to reunite with her on-screen brother-in-law and meet the new cast. From the looks of the carousel of photos and videos she posted, she seems pretty busy but still managed to squeeze in a visit to the Boston Blue set. According to her IMDb, she doesn’t have anything in the works, but she appears to be spending most of her time with her family and attending events. However, it wouldn’t totally be out of left field if she were to appear on Boston Blue.

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As previously mentioned, Estes is set to appear in the second season. We haven’t heard too much about Jamie and Eddie, aside from a few name-drops here and there, and a picture of their baby during Season 1. It would definitely be fun to have both of them back and in Boston for whatever reason. Having just Jamie appear, then Eddie in a different episode, would still be great, but if you’re going to have them both on, it might as well be in the same episode if that is actually going to happen.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, so it’s likely that Ray just wanted to drop by the set to pay Boston Blue a visit. Of course, the series is only heading into its second season, so even if we don’t see Eddie any time soon, there is still plenty of time. Plus, Jamie will more than likely give an update or two on his family when he comes to town.

Whoever appears in Season 2 of Boston Blue, I know it will be great. Boston Blue is still filming, so you never know what could happen. Plus, if you want to see the whole fam, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

Season 2 of Boston Blue premieres on Friday, October 9, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.