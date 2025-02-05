Tim Robinson And Sam Richardson Teamed Up For An E.T. Parody, And It May Already Be My Favorite Super Bowl Ad This Year

It won't be long until fans can stream Super Bowl 2025, which also means it's that time of the year in which wild commercials hit the airwaves. This year looks to already be off to a big start, considering the sheer number of adverts that have already been revealed. (That includes a disastrous ad with Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady.) Now, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson reuniting for what may be my favorite ad of the year.

It wasn't that long ago that I was psyched about the possibility of a DunKings sequel commercial, but that's out the door. The Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave comedy duo is back together and doing an E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial parody of sorts for Totinos. Check out Robinson and Richardson sending off Chazmo the alien in a hilariously upsetting Super Bowl ad:

Chazmo Finally Goes Home: Totino's Pizza Rolls :30 Big Game Ad - YouTube Watch On

For those who haven't seen I Think You Should Leave, that may have been very unexpected and horrifying. Those who have checked it out with a Netflix subscription (and if you haven't, we highly recommend doing so) might've expected this whole thing to go south. Though it ended up doing so in the worst way possible. That being said, I just had the best laugh I've had in a long time, so I this officially wins the war of 2025 Super Bowl ads for me.

Of course, I'm making quite a bold statement here. We haven't even seen the full scope of SB ads, and I'm sure there will be a few more humorous ads on Sunday that I'll be laughing about. That said, it's tough to top the humor of Tim Robinson these days. So I would consider the gauntlet thrown down for someone to top an alien tragically dying just before returning to his home planet.

Admittedly, I'm curious as to whether this ad will go down as one of the more memorable and hilarious ones or if it'll generate any controversy. Let's not forget when General Motors released a Super Bowl commercial that saw a robot commit suicide after being dismissed following a small mistake. In fairness to the Totinos ad, this is a far different scenario, where a cartoonish-looking alien is having its head crushed by a metal door. There may be an uproar, but I think most people will embrace it for the funny ad that it is.

There were many memorable commercials from the 2024 Super Bowl, so I hope this year can raise the bar and deliver some real fun. If not, the excitement of the game paired with Kendrick Lamar's halftime show should provide plenty of entertainment otherwise. If nothing else, I might've already seen the best the big game has to offer in relation to ads, and it's all thanks to Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, and Totinos.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Fox on Sunday, February 9th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stream it on Tubi, and buckle up for an evening full of ads, football, and rap music that Drake almost certainly will not want to hear.