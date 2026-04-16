Should You Watch Beef Season 2? The Info You Need In Under 100 Words

Beef is a dramedy anthology series, and each season centers on a different group of characters who somehow come into conflict with each other. The second season specifically focuses on two couples who have a spat while working at a country club.

Vibe : This is a dark comedy, and it’ll make viewers laugh and cringe. While it’s funny and emotional in spots, there are also depictions of physical pain.

: This is a dark comedy, and it’ll make viewers laugh and cringe. While it’s funny and emotional in spots, there are also depictions of physical pain. Required: An appreciation for dark humor and messy characters, a high tolerance for adult language (TV-MA), a Netflix subscription and time to watch all 8 episodes (each between 42-54 minutes).

The details above sum up the second season of the Emmy-winning Beef quite well, yet there may still be some who aren’t totally convinced that they should tune in for a myriad of reasons. Well, don’t fret, because I can provide some thoughts on this new title from the 2026 TV schedule. (And don’t worry, I won’t spoil anything.)

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Don’t Fret If You Haven’t Season The First Season

Anthology series can definitely vary in regard to the amount of interconnectivity there is between seasons. However, those who watch Beef don’t have to worry about being confused if they choose to jump into the second season without having checked out the first. So Danny Cho and Amy Lau’s road rage incident and their subsequent feud don’t factor into this latest story. In fact, while both seasons are set in California, even series director Jake Schreier won’t confirm with certainty if the seasons are set in the same universe.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Four Feuders Equals Stickier Dynamics

Season 2 focuses on struggling country club employees Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton) and their bosses, well-to-do but financially unstable couple Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay Martin (Carey Mulligan). The main events of the season are set in motion when Austin and Ashley witness – and record – the Martins having a volatile fight at their home and decide to use it as leverage for professional gain. What transpires is a dangerous game that even tops the drama of Amy and Danny’s dispute in some ways.

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Other Members Of The Cast Shine As Do Some Famous Guest Stars

Also part of the cast is Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung, who plays the enigmatic Chairwoman Park, the new owner of the aforementioned country club. There’s also married couple, Troy (William Fitchner) and Ava (Mikaela Hoover), who are friends of Josh and Lindsay and have their own quirks. Seoyeon Jang and BM also play the roles of Eunice and Woosh, respectively, who are subordinates of Park. And, given the country club setting, some real-life celebrities appear throughout the season, so keep your eyes peeled for them.

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This Is A Story Of The Haves And The Have Nots

While the thought-provoking first season of Beef touches on a bit of social commentary involving economics, creator Lee Sung Jin and co. present a case study that showcases the differences between social classes. Something that’s particularly interesting is the way Jin shows the nuances and social conventions that come with being part of the upper crust. No matter what kind of background viewers have, there’s a fair chance they’ll relate to at least one aspect of what any of the characters are going through.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bottom Line

Lee Sung Jin hoped a second season of Beef would be made, though I initially had mixed feelings given the strength of the original 10 episodes. Now, after having seen these latest installments, I can honestly say I’m glad this saga of bitter arguments is still going. The writing is still solid, and the cast is impeccable while playing out the series of petty shenanigans that ensue. In short, this season is definitely worth checking out, but just make sure you’re in a calm headspace when you finally sit down to watch it.