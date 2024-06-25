See Erin Krakow And Daniel Lissing Reunite For A New Hallmark Movie 6 Years After His When Calls The Heart Exit

Reunions are lovely, aren’t they? This is especially true when fans get to see two of their favorite stars on screen together after a long hiatus, and all the Hearties out there who adore the long-running drama, When Calls the Heart (which recently saw Season 11 deliver a long-awaited kiss ), can finally get a sneak peek at one such reunion they’ve been hoping for since 2018, when star Daniel Lissing left the series. He and his former leading lady, Erin Krakow, filmed the upcoming Hallmark movie Santa Tell Me earlier this year, and as you can see in the video above, the WCTH stars are actually back together after his exit.

What Do We Know About Erin Krakow And Daniel Lissing’s Santa Tell Me Reunion?

As all steadfast When Calls the Heart viewers know, Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth Thatcher still leads the popular series, and she’s been through a lot of ups and downs since Season 5 when the show killed off Daniel Lissing’s Jack Thornton , the love of her life and father to her only child. Their love story had been the main focus of the historical romance, so many fans remained heartbroken over the loss, despite Elizabeth eventually getting wrapped up in a love triangle and attempting to start over with Lucas (which really pissed off some fans ).

This Hallmark movie reunion between Krakow and Lissing was first announced back in early February, right as Santa Tell Me began filming. And, just like you might expect, the surprise of the actors teaming up for the first time in six years came as such delightful news to fans that it basically broke the internet, with the number of excited comments and heart-eyes emoji posts on social media coming along at a breakneck pace for quite a while.

It’s been a yearly occurrence for a long time now that a number of Hallmark stars come together during the first part of the year to film the nearly innumerable holiday romances that will populate the network, beginning in late October. Because of the sheer volume of new movies that debut there throughout each year, all of them tend to be done filming within a month, and, sure enough, it was about a month after Lissing and Krakow stepped in front of cameras again that their new project seemed to have wrapped .

Now, if you’ve calmed down a bit after seeing the two former When Calls the Heart lovebirds play a (potential) couple again, you may have noticed something even more important at the end of the super short teaser. That, Hearties, would be the confirmation that Santa Tell Me will, indeed, air at some point during the holidays on the 2024 TV schedule .

While we don’t have specifics on the plot for the movie just yet, you can bet that Hearties will check it out, no matter what.