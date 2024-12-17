'Look, I'm 42': See Kelly Clarkson Sheepishly Forget Who Won American Idol The Season After Her Big Victory

As one of the most famous American Idol contestants, as well as the show's first winner, Kelly Clarkson has paved the way for a parade of aspiring singers on the long-running singing show. That was over 20 years ago, and the singer has come a long way. Clarkson has had her own show for the past five years and has been a staple of the 2024 TV schedule. So, after all of the success and projects, it’s not surprising, that she forgot who was crowned after her on Idol, and you can see the moment she let that information slip.

The Kelly Clarkson Show recently hosted Idol alum Clay Aiken, who chatted about his new Christmas album. Aiken and Clarkson, of course, jumped into talk about old times, including Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard. That’s when Clarkson sheepishly realized her error, as she squared up to the camera and apologized to Studdard immediately but had a good laugh about it, stating “Look, I’m 42.” You can check out the full exchange on the talk show:

Kelly Clarkson Forgets Clay Aiken Didn't Win 'American Idol' - YouTube Watch On

That's definitely a little awkward, but there doesn't seem to be any real harm done. After all, everyone makes a mistake, and it has been some time since that second season of American Idol aired. Aside from that, the former politician confirmed to Clarkson that he and Studdard still regularly participate in projects together, with one being their recent stint on The Masked Singer (during which they cleared the air about past feuding rumors).

Kelly Clarkson still tops the rest–winners or not–as one of the most successful American Idol alums to date. Her "Kellyoke" segment has become a fan favorite on her show and continues to prove why she won Idol all those years ago. The host’s range knows no bounds, and she continues to deliver top-tier covers.

Before landing her talk show gig, she was a regular coach on NBC's The Voice. And, while she was one of the favorites in the history of the show, she had to part ways due to personal reasons at the time. The From Justin to Kelly star seemingly still receives plenty of offers though, in new projects. What she didn't do was return as a judge to the show that made her star. However, she weighed in a fellow Idol star landing the role, Carrie Underwood.

All in all, Kelly Clarkson seems to be thriving with her show and happier than ever post-divorce and a Vegas residency under her belt, even if she’s making small flubs along the way. On the bright side, there’s no one better to make those errors with than one of your oldest friends in the business.

You can stream The Kelly Clarkson Show with a Peacock subscription or catch her live on weekdays on NBC. So make sure to check your local listings.