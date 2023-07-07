See Magnum P.I. Star's Sweet Post About Riding 'Off Into The Sunset' After NBC's Cancellation

Not even a year after it was rescued, NBC canceled the drama Magnum P.I. at the midpoint of Season 5. While star Jay Hernandez previously shared with CinemaBlend how optimistic he was about the show’s future and hitting 100 episodes, it's now seemingly set to end a few episodes short of the milestone. Now his on-screen better half Perdita Weeks, has shared a sweet post following the heartbreaking news.

Magnum P.I.’s cancellation comes at a time when Magnum and Higgins’ relationship was just getting started following their big kiss in the Season 4 finale. After the final 10 episodes of Season 5 air, that will be it for the duo as they ride off into the sunset as Perdita Weeks said in a sweet post on her Instagram:

A post shared by Perdita Weeks (@perdita_weeks_) A photo posted by on

Perdita Weeks is one of many involved with Magnum P.I. to share a message about the show and how much it means to her. Even the writers have gone on the record to share a message to the fans and their Magnum Ohana, noting how proud they are of the cast, crew, and everyone else involved. It’s clear that the second cancellation for Magnum P.I. is a tough one, as another save is probably unlikely.

While NBC saving Magnum P.I. gave fans some time to breathe, especially after their weeks of campaigns to save the procedural last year, it was unknown how long the show would last on NBC. There was always the hope that the show would go on for as long as it needed to, at least so that the stories would wrap up nicely. Magnum P.I. wrapped filming on Season 5 back in April, and while it’s possible some storylines were wrapped up, there’s also the possibility that there will still be many unfinished plots because they didn't know they wouldn't be getting a Season 6.

As of now, Season 5B of Magnum P.I. isn’t set to be part of the 2023 TV schedule. It is being held off for midseason. However, due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike, NBC could move it up to the fall since all episodes have been filmed. It would be an easy way to fill the schedule, but then that would also mean fans will have less time to prepare for the end of Magnum P.I. So, it’s definitely a win-lose situation, however, you may look at it.

It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Magnum P.I., knowing that there will be many more stories left to be told. At the very least, hopefully, there will still be some type of closure, but fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, the first 10 episodes of Season 5 are streaming with a Peacock subscription.