Jay Hernandez Has A Sweet Message For The Fans After Formerly Canceled Magnum P.I. Lands Surprise Season 5 Order

While things have been harsh on the TV front in terms of cancellations as the 2022 season has wrapped, Magnum P.I. became one series to get some good news. After the CBS series was axed in May, NBC recently announced a two-season pickup, delighting the cast and fans around the world. Star Jay Hernandez, who portrays the titular character, has now shared a sweet message with fans following the news.

Jay Hernandez took to Twitter on 4th of July weekend, not to celebrate America’s birthday but rather to celebrate the Magnum P.I. renewal. He responded to a video that NBC shared of him and thanked the fans for their hard work -- which included a "Save Magnum P.I. billboard" -- in order to get the show back up and running. He had the same sentiments in his tweet, and said he was thankful and grateful to start shooting again soon:

So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can't wait to start filming again. 🙏🏽 #MagnumPISaved #NBC #ohana ❣️ https://t.co/Jz7JAZN3MiJuly 3, 2022 See more

Seeing how excited Jay Hernandez is about the pickup and the fact that it was because of the fans should make the impending wait for the renewal worth it. It was a long month and a half after CBS' cancellation news first broke, but Hernandez has also revealed he is ready to dive right into Season 5.

Diving into season 5 like...😜🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/AdtSWldk0GJuly 1, 2022 See more

Magnum P.I. was initially canceled in May, not long after the Season 4 finale, and the CBS boss cited multiple "factors" as the cause. It came as a surprise, as did many cancellations this season, meaning the show wasn't given a proper finale. Soon after, the show’s studio, Universal TV, was reportedly shopping the series to other networks in the hopes of it getting picked up again. Things seemed hopeful for a time when talks seemed open with either USA Network or NBC, but it took a long time for a deal to actually come to fruition.

Still, it's not a big surprise the show got picked up by another network, considering its very persistent fans. The fanbase was quick to rally around the drama after the cancellation, creating hashtags and petitions to get the word across that it needs to be saved. Again, there was even that billboard in Times Square that caught the eye of some of the stars.

Luckily, good news came soon after. In the late hours of June 30, just before options on the cast expired, NBC opted to save Magnum P.I. for 20 episodes, splitting it into two seasons. It was an excruciating wait, but it finally happened and there should only be good news to come on that front from here on out.

For now, make sure to stream the latest season of Magnum P.I. now on Paramount+ and check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what can keep you occupied until Season 5 is out!