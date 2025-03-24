‘It’s Changed My Life.’ See S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore And The Cast Get Emotional As They React To The Show Wrapping After Its Cancelation

Despite CBS renewing nine shows at once last month, procedural S.W.A.T. was not so lucky. The series was canceled by the network yet again, making it the third time. After the stressful finale airs in May on the 2025 TV schedule, fans will more than likely be saying goodbye to 20-Squad for good this time. As the show wraps filming, Shemar Moore and the cast got emotional about the end, and now I’m getting emotional.

Over the weekend Moore shared a video on Instagram featuring him and his co-stars talking about what S.W.A.T. has meant to them, whether over the last eight years, few years, or even just several months. Of course, Moore is also not one to back down from a fight, urging fans in the caption to “make some noise” and directing them to a link to a petition in his bio to try to save the series once again:

I don’t know if it’s the fact that S.W.A.T. is likely truly ending this time or if it’s the music paired with the cast reflecting on the series, but I may be just as emotional as them. David Lim, Jay Harrington, Anna Enger Ritch, Niko Pepaj, Patrick St. Esprit, Annie Ilonzeh, and Moore shared their own thoughts on the CBS drama, and it’s clear most, if not all, were holding back tears. It just shows that 20-Squad is not only a family on-screen but off-screen as well, no matter how long a member has been part of the show.

It's always possible that S.W.A.T. will once again be renewed, whether by CBS or elsewhere, but for now, the cast is preparing themselves for what’s to come. There’s only so many times that a show can be saved from cancellation, and it seems like the cast knows it, even if Moore is still feeling optimistic about it.

When it was announced that S.W.A.T. was canceled again, Moore did not hold back on his thoughts, which have become somewhat of an annual tradition now. While he held no ill will towards CBS and was grateful that the series was able to have eight seasons and be uncanceled twice, he still put out a call to Netflix and other streamers in the hopes of getting picked up elsewhere. It’s possible that the show could go to Paramount+, like SEAL Team. However, the first seven seasons are streaming with a Netflix subscription, so that’s also another possibility. If CBS Studios and Sony Television are looking to shop the show around, that is.

With CBS canceling three fan-favorite dramas, S.W.A.T. included, as well as both FBI spinoffs, May is going to be a hard month. That is when most finales will be airing, and fans will be seeing some of their favorite shows air new episodes for what’s very likely the final time. While S.W.A.T.’s luck has probably run out, getting saved twice is certainly impressive. Plus, nothing will break the bond the cast has, and they will probably still be hanging out from time to time, which will be better than nothing. New episodes of S.W.A.T. return on Friday, April 4 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.