Many Celebrities Apparently Got The Same Warning Before Going On David Letterman
This would be so stressful.
There’s no question David Letterman left a major mark on the late night landscape, particularly during his time on The Late Show over at CBS. Celebrities over the course of decades interacted with the famously curmudgeonly man, who often kept people on their toes with acerbic observations and pointed questions. Letterman would later say he “had it coming” when it came to any “criticism” lobbed his way, but did you know the late night host was so eccentric that major stars were told not to compliment him?
It’s not the only example of eccentric behavior by late night hosts, but Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling both got candid about their experiences with Dave recently.
Mindy Kaling And Amy Poehler Revealed They Were Advised Not To Be Too Nice To Letterman
Kaling recently gave Amy Poehler a compliment of the highest order when she said she loved the positive vibes the other NBC comedian brings to her now-famous “Good Hang” podcast. You can feel the love in the room, but amusingly Kaling set up this compliment by pointing out she and Poehler used to get told “it’s like an insult” to say something nice about David Letterman.
The warning from her agents really stuck with her for years. In fact, it led her to go on shows over and over again where she spent time worrying about it not being “cool” to say something nice. She’s been working on it, and she wanted to tell Poehler she was a fan of the way "Good Hang" works in light of that.
Amy Poehler was also very familiar with the Letterman advice. Interestingly, when Kaling complimented her, Poehler in her typical way also did deflect the former Mindy Project star’s compliment, joking:
So, maybe not taking a compliment is an epidemic among hosts? Though, I will say Poehler was good-natured about the whole conversation, and it’s always fun when totally unrelated factoids about other people get brought up by celebrities. In this case, David Letterman is famously known for hating compliments, and this specific topic has come up again and again over the years.
Letterman Himself Has Admitted He Hates Compliments
Probably the most specific incident came in 2017, just two years after David Letterman had retired from The Late Show. That year, the former host was given an award: The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor. This meant there was an event and a bunch of celebrities attended. It also meant there were a lot of nice things said about Letterman, who even the Washington Post noted at the time, “hates compliments.” In fact, when asked about people fawning over him, he admitted the whole thing was cringy to him.