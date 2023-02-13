Selena Gomez Responded After Hailey Bieber Seemingly Shaded Her In TikTok Post

During the late 2000s, Selena Gomez rose to prominence as a “Disney kid” on Wizards of Waverly Place but, by the early 2010s, she gained notoriety for being one half of a major Hollywood couple. For nearly a decade, Gomez was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. Eventually, the two went their separate ways, and the Canadian singer/songwriter married Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber). Many have speculated about the state of Hailey’s relationship with Gomez and, more recently, many believed they were cool. Some think, however, that Bieber shaded the actress in a recent TikTok post, and it looks like Gomez apparently responded.

Selena Gomez has been incredibly candid about her struggles with her physical appearance and, earlier this month, she was unfortunately body-shamed . The 30-year-old actress was vacationing in Cabo when photographers snapped photos of her climbing out of the water and into a boat. When Gomez – who was sporting a bikini – spotted the paparazzi, she struck a few poses. A number of commentators on social media offered up critiques of her physique while others sent heartfelt messages and support her way.

Around the time that the situation occurred, Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to share a post that’s since been deleted. In it, the social media influencer lip-synched the line “And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.” Said message was captured by fellow TikToker ellena cuario before it was deleted. Cuario seems to believe that Bieber was referring to her husband’s ex, and you can check out her analysis of the post down below:

@ellenacuario (opens in new tab) That whole BALDWIN clan needs to go ♬ original sound - Your Funny Unni (opens in new tab)

It’s unclear as to whether or not the social media maven was indeed referring to Selena Gomez at the time. Regardless, Gomez herself caught wind of ellen cuario’s post and offered up a frank and honest response to the video:

It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X

It’s a classy response and one that many people – especially those who spend a lot of time on the web – can learn from. Whether the OG post was aimed at the Selena + Chef star, you have to appreciate that she was quick to take the high road. (On top of that, her response totally made ellena cuario’s day .)

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating in 2010 and quickly became one of the most popular teen couples in the entertainment industry. In 2018, Bieber and Gomez went on a break that would ultimately prove to be permanent. The Grammy winner dated Hailey Bieber sometime between late 2015 and early 2016, and they reconciled in 2018, before marrying that same year. While rumors have swirled around Hailey and Gomez’s feelings about each other, they turned heads when they united for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala in late 2022. After the pic of Bieber and Gomez went viral , a source also claimed that the two were on good terms.

With that last tidbit in mind, one has to wonder if the Hotel Transylvania was actually being shaded by Justin Bieber’s wife. Regardless though, I think we can all agree that body-shaming of any kind is never acceptable.