Where Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Allegedly Stand After Uniting For Viral Photo

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber sent their fans into a state of shock at the Academy Museum Gala in mid-October, when the pair posed for a photograph together. Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend and wife, respectively, seemed intent on putting to bed once and for all rumors of a feud between the two, after years of accusations that Hailey’s relationship with Justin started before his breakup with Gomez. So where do the two stand now, two weeks after the photo op?

Apparently their viral photo together was more than just a publicity stunt. A source told ET that all is still good between the Only Murders in the Building actress and the model, saying:

[They] are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly. Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter.

After four years of speculation about overlap in Justin Bieber’s relationships, I’m sure it would be a relief for all three of them to be able to put that behind them. The “Peaches” singer and Selena Gomez dated off and on from 2010 to 2018. They broke up for good in March 2018, with Bieber reuniting shortly after with Hailey Baldwin, whom he’d dated during one of his splits from Gomez. They were engaged only a few months later , in July.

Their meeting at the gala came just a couple of weeks after Hailey Bieber gave an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she denied that Justin Bieber was still in a relationship when they got back together. She also opened up about the trolling she’s endured throughout her relationship and four-year marriage . Selena Gomez appeared to respond to the interview, as in a TikTok promotion for her makeup line, Rare, she reminded her fans that “words matter,” and said that supporting her meant remembering what her brand stood for.

When the two met weeks later at the gala, they apparently continued their efforts to squash the feud rumors with the photo. A source told ET at the time:

Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They've both moved on and are happy in their own lives. They wanted to show the world that there's no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.