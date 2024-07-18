Walton Goggins, Brie Larson, Richard Gadd And More Are Super Jazzed After They All Landed Emmy Noms

The 76th Emmy nominations came out, and they truly highlight the shows on the 2024 TV schedule that blew audiences away. If you felt psyched hearing about your favorite series and performers being nominated, you can only imagine how the incredible talent felt when they got the news. Nominees like Walton Goggins, Brie Larson, Richard Gadd, and more share their super jazzed reactions after gaining Emmy recognition.

Among Fallout ’s 16 nominations , Walton Goggins' charismatic performance as The Ghoul got a nod in the category Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. With The Shield actor portraying two roles on the show as a gun-slinging bounty hunter and his pre-apocalyptic version of Cooper Howard, this Emmy nomination is well-deserved. Once nominated for the neo-Western crime drama Justified, the American actor shared in a statement via ABC News expressing how thankful he is for this honor:

I'm so humbled and grateful to be included in this room of storytellers, in this category with these remarkable actors, in this stellar year of television. To be a part of 'Fallout,' to play these two roles written by Geneva and Graham and to get to work with one of my heroes Jonathan Nolan means so much to me.

Another nomination worthy of praise came from Brie Larson for her leading role in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry . She brought author Bonnie Garmus’ Elizabeth Zott to life as a chemistry wiz who faces constant sexism in the workplace but is still true to herself. Throughout the deadpan expressions and hardened exterior, Larson was brilliant in capturing her character’s inner struggles and genuine heart for her passions.

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram stories to share that her nomination has made her “the happiest woman in the universe”:

I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team. To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I'm the happiest woman in the universe.

Richard Gadd made his Netflix debut with a bang creating and starring in one of the legacy streaming service’s best shows Baby Reindeer. As Gadd brought to the dark-comedy series his real-life hardest moments, the Scottish entertainer knew how to make us laugh with his awkward yet relatable comedy stylings and make us cry when his character showed heartbreaking vulnerability.

With a first Emmy nomination under his belt now, Gadd took to Instagram to share his thanks to those who helped bring his show to life:

Another performer who got her first Emmy nomination for acting this year is veteran actress Jodie Foster. Her empowering decades-long career earned her two Oscars, three BAFTAs, and three Golden Globe Awards. Foster has been nominated at the Emmys as a producer and a director. However, after returning to the horror vibes in True Detective: Night Country to play Chief Liz Danvers, she now has her first Emmy nomination for acting. The Silence of the Lambs actress said in a statement to ABC News what a profound moment her nomination was for her:

This just feels like a love letter from above. It's my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it's especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team. We couldn't love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark. Being part of the True Detective family with Issa López as our fearless leader is the gift that keeps on giving.

Another Emmy nominee reaction came from Quinta Brunson, who’s the brains and star power of Abbott Elementary. After her comedy show’s first season picked up three wins at the 2022 Emmys , and another one at the 2023 ceremony, it’s no surprise that Season 3 would be filled with just as much success. The nominated actress/writer of Abbott Elementary -- who won the Emmy for her performance as Ms. Teagues last year -- expressed in an Instagram post how proud she was of her show’s success:

This year’s Emmy-nominated performers like Walton Goggins, Brie Larson, Richard Gadd, and more appear to be super jazzed for their accomplishments in television.