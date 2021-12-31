Sex And The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals The One Reason She’s ‘Envious’ Of Carrie Bradshaw

If there is one show with the message that you can have it all, it would definitely be Sex and the City. The romantic dramedy that premiered in 1998 following the lives of four women in New York has becoming a classic for both fans who watched live at the time and fans who discovered it via streaming. With the sequel series And Just Like That… premiering on HBO Max in 2021, star Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing the one reason she’s envious of her character, Carrie Bradshaw.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Sarah Jessica Parker talked all things Sex and the City. The original series came to an end almost 18 years ago, so there is plenty that SJP can get nostalgic about even as the revival series releases on HBO Max. The actress has admitted one thing that she’s a tad jealous of when it comes to playing Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw:

I love the friendships. I love the time that they have for their friendships. I don’t really [have that]. Most people don’t have time to meet that frequently for brunch or lunch. So I’m envious. I wish I could somehow integrate that into my life, but I think the thing that has always touched me the most is our relationships and how necessary they are — and that is certainly true in my life as well.

It’s not the fashion and it’s not where Carrie lives, but rather the bonds that she has with her friends that make Sarah Jessica Parker envious. The original series definitely built on the friendships between the characters, which continued in the two feature films in 2008 and 2010. It makes sense that Parker wants what Carrie Bradshaw has after playing the character for so long and then reprising the role for the revival.

The friendships are as important as ever in And Just Like That…, given that it takes place eleven years after Sex and the City 2, with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda remaining as close as ever. Even if not everyone has a tight-knit group of friends, at least they can always watch one on television!

The HBO Max sequel series dropped on the streamer in December, amid a resurgence of rumors of a feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. While fans were mixed on Cattrall not appearing in the series, it seems like Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are still close and had the best time filming the show. Parker may not be Carrie Bradshaw and have her friendships, but she seems to be doing pretty well for herself when it comes to her friendships with the revival cast members.

The Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… is streaming now on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.