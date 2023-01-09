Shania Twain Reveals To Hoda Kotb More About Why She Went ‘The Full Monty’ And Posed Nude At 57

Shania Twain has spent her career pushing the boundaries of country music – both musically and visually. It would be an understatement to say that she caused a stir within the genre with her belly-baring midriffs. Despite being a trendsetter in that regard, it was never her goal to make her body a focal point. Yet the country music legend made headlines last year with the first semi-nude promotional photoshoot of her career. More recently, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer revealed to Today’s Hoda Kotb more about why she posed nude at age 57.

Shania Twain got her followers talking when she dropped her topless “Waking Up Dreaming” single cover on her Instagram account. Take a look at it for yourself:

In the aftermath of the cover making waves, the country music superstar opened up about embracing her body in her fifties while appearing on NBC’s Today. Hoda Kotb got right to business asking Twain why she went “The Full Monty” at age 57. And according to the performer, the decision stemmed from a desire to face her fears after a life filled with body insecurities:

I did a whole shoot as part of the album artwork where I’m completely nude. And it was really scary. But it was sort of like – you know I don’t really love looking at my body with the lights or looking in the mirror at all at my body. So, I said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna face that fear. I’m gonna go into that photoshoot. I’m going to put fashion aside.’ Fashion we used to flatter our shapes, to maybe hide the things we don’t like to make us look more like what we wish we really did look like without the clothes. Putting fashion aside, this is me.

It's honestly surprising to hear her speak about being uncomfortable with her body, considering her feisty public persona. But of course, anyone can suffer from insecurities no matter how famous or successful they are. At this phase of her life, it sounds like she's no longer willing to let fear dictate decisions pertaining to her person. And I'm sure the fans -- who've been recreating her iconic looks from music videos like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” for years now -- are all for it.

Later in the vulnerable conversation, Hoda Kotb asked the Grammy winner “how did it feel in the moment” to pose topless for the first time in her decades-long career. Despite her body insecurities, Shania Twain said she found it “empowering” and went on to divulge what was going on in her mind at the time:

It was so empowering. I’m so glad I did it. I was petrified. But once I flicked that switch and dove into it, I’m like, ‘I’m all in.” I committed 100%. And I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments. It had to be vulnerable. Where I felt I was facing a fear of being judge, or maybe even being laughed at, being embarrassed.

The entertainer's decision to overcome this lifelong fear is definitely a watershed moment for her, and only added to what was already an eventful 2002 for her. From name-checking Ryan Reynolds at the People’s Choice Awards to playing Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration (viewable through a Disney+ subscription), the star was quite busy. She even released her acclaimed documentary Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl (which is currently available through a Netflix subscription). I look forward to the work that she releases down the road and hope that she also continues to get comfortable in her skin

Shania Twain’s musical comeback continues with her first album in six years, Queen of Me, which arrives on February 3, complete with her nude album cover. She'll follow up the album's release with a massive concert tour later this year.