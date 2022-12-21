Shania Twain Gets Real About Topless Album Cover: ‘I Can’t Tell You How Good It Felt’

After going topless on her single art for “Waking Up Dreaming,” Shania Twain is opening up about how much she loved creating the photo. Not only is the photo stunning, Twain also loved the process of making it, and is explaining just “how good it felt” to do.

In a conversation with People , the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer went into detail about how much the shoot meant to her. As a 57-year-old woman, Twain discussed her changing body, and how she’s found confidence in herself by embracing body positivity. She also talked about how the single photoshoot made her feel really confident. The country singer explained:

This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence. I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating.

Twain looks fantastic in the album art, and her confidence is palpable. I don’t know about you but I could feel her excitement and love for what she’s doing bursting out of the photo.

You can check out the photo for yourself here:

“Waking Up Dreaming” is not the first time Twain has made bold fashion choices. The article notes that in the 1993 music video “What Made You Say That” the singer showed midriff, and went bra-less. Commenting on how her outlook on body image has evolved over the years, she recalled how she was self-conscious as a young girl and felt like she had to hide her curves.

While she said having confidence in her body has been a challenge, she realized she didn’t want to hold back or be scared. She didn’t want to allow herself to feel like she needed to cover up. So she said:

I hit this wall and was like, 'Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.

Twain also added that feels better than ever, explaining:

I'm feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I've ever felt before.

The singer, who has advocated for increasing diversity in country music , also explained that all women, no matter their age, should not have to “hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield.” She also noted people should do this in a way that makes them feel “right and good and safe.”

Her confidence and happiness is infectious, and it’s been so fun to see Twain thrive this year as she makes a comeback to music. Queen of Me will be her sixth album, and first since 2017. She’s also been rocking the year by performing with Harry Styles at Coachella, poking fun at Ryan Reynolds during a performance at the People’s Choice Awards, and performing as Mrs. Potts in the anniversary tribute to Beauty and the Beast (which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription ). She also released a fabulous documentary on the 2022 movie schedule called Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl (which you can check out with a Netflix subscription ).