Shemar Moore Candidly Opens Up About How His Daughter ‘Saved’ His Life

As S.W.A.T. remains on hiatus for another week, Shemar Moore has been keeping fans engaged by sharing photos of his baby daughter, Frankie. The actor and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed little Frankie on January 24, 2023, and he has been quite open about life as a dad in his 50s. He’s also been open about fulfilling his late mother’s dreams of becoming a father, making it all the more sweet. Now, he's 54 with a 2-year-old, and he opened up about how his actual baby girl saved his life.

The actor appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday to promote S.W.A.T.’s return on the 2025 TV schedule, and the former American Idol contestant couldn’t help but bring up Moore’s daughter, and I can’t say I blame her. And the actor, who was as happy as ever, was even happier to talk about her, revealing she was the source of his blissful joy:

That’s my miracle, that’s little Frankie. She is the reason I’m so damn happy. And my girl Jesiree.

Moore went on to explain that he and Dizon had reconnected and that his late mother’s dream was to be a grandmother. And between her and God, they made sure he wasn’t alone, he said. He also shared what they were doing for her second birthday, and you’d think he was more excited than Frankie. But he has a good reason, as he said that his baby was basically his everything:

That girl truly has given me purpose. She saved my life.

He opened up more about what he meant with his sentiment, revealing just how much Frankie means to him and what it means to be a father, especially after his mother passed away. Even though he was thriving with his job and people still love him after all these years, bringing Frankie into the world gave him a whole new outlook on life:

I don’t want to get heavy, but I want to say something real. My mama was my everything, she was my best friend, my partner in crime, we loved hard, we fought hard, but it was all love. I lived my whole life to make her proud, and when she left, I was lost. But I was like, ‘I’m blessed, I have a good job, I’ve got stuff, I’ve got a house. I got toys. I got stuff. People know my name.’ But I was in a place of like, ‘So what? What does it all mean? Why am I doing this?’ And then lil Frankie came along, and that’s what it’s all about right there.

Even though becoming a father in your 50s may not be for everyone, it’s clear that this is what Shemar Moore was meant to do, and it’s sweet to see how much he enjoys it. Plus, after becoming a father on both Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T., it was definitely time for it to happen IRL. He’s seemingly a natural at being a father, and while going through videos of Frankie during the interview, he got happy all over again.

That being said, would he want to become a father of two? Moore previously opened up about possibly having another child down the line. He also reiterated that statement on The Jennifer Hudson Show, saying that Dizon is already the mother of an 18-year-old and 6-year-old, they have a full house, and he doesn’t want to worry twice. So he's going to give all his love to his baby girl, which makes sense.

Meanwhile, as Moore continues to be a father to Frankie in real life, he is also continuing to be a father on S.W.A.T. Although the series hasn’t shown much of Hondo’s personal life since Rochelle Aytes departed for CBS’ new medical drama Watson, it still does occasionally bring it up, with Aytes recently making an appearance as well. So, Moore is living in bliss both on-screen and off, and it’s nice to see how happy he truly is.