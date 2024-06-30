‘I Ain’t No Spring Chicken’: Shemar Moore Opens Up About Whether He’d Have Another Child After Welcoming Daughter While In His 50s

Like fellow hunky Hollywood stars Paul Rudd and Mario Lopez, S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore basically looks as if he’s only aged a few years in the past several decades. But he’d probably be the first to say he’s no medical anomaly, and is certainly feeling his age over a year after becoming a father at 52 , on top of heading up a network action drama that’s twice gone through a reversed cancellation and subsequent renewal. So does he think there could be another bitty baby in his future with partner Jesiree Dizon?

Sounds like Moore’s answer can be filed under “Certainly possible, if not imminently likely.” When speaking to People about potentially building out his family, the actor left the door open while also pointing out that door already has quite a few important people walking through it. In his words:

Possibly. But I ain’t no spring chicken and Ms. Thing [Dizon], she’s already got two wonderful kids — her son, Kayden, who’s 17, and her little daughter Charlie, who’s 6 — and they’re sweethearts. And then we got little Frankie. We got our dog, Tyson. So we got a full house.

Perhaps if Moore and Dizon's homelife consisted solely of their daughter Frankie, he might feel slightly different about bringing another newborn into existence. But even if the 17-year-old son would theoretically move out at 18, having a grade-school kid and a pet on top of a toddler is no breezy feat for parents of any age. Even one who can still brag about his abs the way that Moore can.

And age is something that Shemar Moore has to take into account, having reflected in April 2024 on learning things as a 54-year-old dad. Calling back to his own childhood with late mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore, whom he still pays tribute to each year, he offered another reason why he's less likely to have another child at this stage of his life, saying:

I was raised an only child, so I’m all about... I’m not going to live forever. And let’s say I make it to 90, that puts Frankie at 37. So I’d rather give her 37 years of all of me, than worry twice and split that up.

Though that sentiment does have a sense of melancholy attached, Shemar Moore's message is also one of the sweetest and most loving feelings a father can have about their child. And it would certainly be no sour grapes for li'l Frankie to keep all of her proud papa's adoration to herself.

Just weeks before he turned 54, Shemar Moore was able to celebrate S.W.A.T. being saved from cancellation again after fans were once again led to believe it would be joining all the TV shows ending this year. No clue whether or not Hondo will still be taking down bad guys by the time Frankie is old enough to watch the show, but it will if Moore has anything to say about it.

