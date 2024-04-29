A Shirtless Walton Goggins Is Getting Back To Filming The White Lotus, And I Can't Get Enough Of The Fallout Fan Comments

We’re in a new era of quality video game adaptations, with Amazon Studios’ televised take on Fallout winning over seasoned players and non-gamers alike. Someone who hadn’t touched the game series was star Walton Goggins , but it certainly didn’t stop him from becoming an instant fan-favorite as The Ghoul. As audiences now wait for Season 2, Goggins has revealed a few shirtless pics from his next high-profile project, the third season of HBO’s deadly drama The White Lotus. And you can bet the comments were full of Ghoul-ish thirst and support for the Justified vet.

Goggins, who was added to the cast of White Lotus Season 3 back in January 2024, months before Fallout became a kay reason to snatch up an Amazon Prime subscription , but hadn’t said much about it since that time. He’s since hit up Instagram to celebrate a day off of filming for White Lotus, and showed off some of the gorgeous sights in Thailand where they’re filming. Check them out below.

It’s not like any season of Mike White’s The White Lotus is going to look like dogshit that was filmed in the sticks, but it’s always a little awe-inspiring to see how gorgeous this planet can be, even if I’m not one of the peeps hanging out with Walton Goggins during his R&R time. (Those peeps include co-stars such as Nicholas Duvernay and Arnas Fedaravičius, and not so much random CinemaBlend employees, but one can dream.)

To be expected, fans had lots to say about shirtless Goggins, his ripple-y muscles and his Fallout legacy. Here are a few highlights:

After binging Fallout it's just nice to see your nose 👃 - @maxxbelmonte

Seriously an amazing actor! The perfect Ghoul Daddy💙☢️💙 - @ladywren_cosplay

Holy pecs. - @lynseyaddario

need this man biblically - @missunitedsteaks

The GABA-GHOUL doesn’t need to wear sunscreen. Pure radiation protection! - @scottrifleming

Ghouls on vacay ,) - @realifefinalgirl7

Looking a lot better after taking some Rad-away! - @shawnyboi_f12

I'm not sure if there's any practical value in being wildly attractive to a wide swath of one's fandom despite playing a walking pile of noseless radiation, but I dare say there aren't a whole lot of people out there who could pull the noseless look off with their accents intact. But Goggins could take on the lead role in a Baby Huey movie and would still end up on a shortlist of the sexiest actors in Hollywood.

A few instantly recognizable names popped up in the comment section as well, such as Walton Goggins' White Lotus co-star Michelle Monaghan. (She was in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but not the game adaptation.) Check out a few of those comments below:

Michelle Monaghan: I love these WL brothers! And their collective abs!!! 🤣🤗🫶🫶🫶🫶 get after this dream come true!!!!!

Lyle Lovett: Very cool, WG! Break a leg and have fun over there!

Robin Tunney: You guys need to start working out.

Not that Fallout is the only one of Goggins' standout shows that got referenced. Fans were also quick to bring up Justified and other projects the actor has excelled in. And at least one fan invoked the name Uncle Baby Billy (from HBO's Righteous Gemstones). Maybe working on White Lotus with Monaghan will be the connection needed to land him on a future season of True Detective. Can he just be in all the shows already?

