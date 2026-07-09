Someone Asked Brian Austin Green If He 'Likes' Megan Fox's Thirst Traps

Throughout the course of her career, Megan Fox has forged a specific public persona for herself, one that sometimes produces some risqué moments. Something Fox is known for is dropping thirst traps on social media every so often, and those posts usually draw a lot of engagement. While fans seem to love the posts, it’s hard not to wonder how those in Fox’s personal orbit feel, including ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Well, now, Green has provided a take on his former spouse’s sizzling hot posts.

Green (52) and Fox (40) share three kids – Noah (13), Bodhi (12) and Journey (9), and they’ve reportedly managed to co-parent amicably since they split up. On top of that, both actors have both spoken well of each other in the years since they divorced. How far does Green’s support of his ex-wife go, though? The 90210 alum recently spoke to TMZ and was asked if he ever “likes” any of Fox’s sexy posts in order to show support. Green laughed upon being faced with the query, and then said this:

I’m not into social media that way. I don’t really highlight pics or not or play that game.

While Green is on social media, it sounds like he’s not someone who’s heavily embroiled in that world, which is admirable (especially for someone who’s a public figure). The interviewer did still bring up an interesting (if not somewhat awkward) question, though. What should be the protocol when someone – who’s also in a relationship – responds to a post from their ex? As for whether that would be “touchy territory,” Green shared some thoughts:

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I think it depends on the relationship that you have with the person you’re currently with. If it’s touchy, then, yeah, you don’t do it. If it’s not, if you both take part in it, then that’s a choice.

Since 2020, Green has been dating Sharna Burgess, who’s best known for her work on Dancing with the Stars, which she’s not currently on. Burgess and Green actually began dating after they competed together during DWTS Season 30, and they’ve since welcomed a child and gotten engaged. By the looks of it, Green has a lot of respect for his partner, and I could certainly understand him not wanting to risk rattling any cages by liking one of Fox’s posts. However, Burgess has also spoken highly of Fox and admitted to being eager to meet her.

Fox – who also welcomed a daughter with ex-fiancé MGK in March 2025 – has seemingly mastered the art of the thirst trap. The Transformers alum’s racy pics have garnered countless likes and comments across Instagram, and it honestly feels like the actress never misses. The style of said posts can vary as well, with tributes to the likes of the Spice Girls and even a look inspired by Jennfer’s Body, her beloved 2009 horror flick. On top of that, Fox has also proven that she’s the queen of captions and has dropped some sweet bars.

Thirst traps aside, it’s just great to see that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox seemingly have a solid co-parenting relationship. It may be fun for some to joke about the nuances of social media etiquette but, at the end of the day, what matters most is that Fox and Green keep things amicable for the sake of their kids and remain respectful of their partners.