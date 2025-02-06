How Tom Brady Allegedly Reacted To Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Welcoming First Child With Joaquim Valente

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen quickly and quietly finalized their divorce following months of speculation that there was trouble brewing for the couple . The supermodel soon moved on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — a fact many of the most brutal jokes on The Roast of Tom Brady centered around — and they have now welcomed their first child together.

The athlete-turned-broadcaster has now allegedly reacted to news of the bundle of joy, so what did he say, according to reports?

What Did Tom Brady Say About Gisele Bündchen’s New Baby?

TMZ reported on February 5 that Gisele Bündchen’s third child and first with Joaquim Valente was born “recently,” and that both mom and baby are doing well. Neither of the new parents have publicly announced the arrival, but Bündchen’s ex-husband is apparently in the loop (not surprising, given the fact they share two children).

One Page Six source says the seven-time Super Bowl champion has reached out to congratulate Bündchen, while a second insider reports that Tom Brady is happy for her and wishes her nothing but the best.

Gisele Bündchen kept her pregnancy a secret as long as she could, but it became more difficult as the baby grew inside of her, ultimately leading to a public announcement in October 2024. Tom Brady — as well as 15-year-old Benjamin and 12-year-old Vivian — was reportedly given a heads-up well before the press caught wind of the addition to the family.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente allegedly waited until the baby was born to learn its gender, and that hasn’t yet been revealed. However, some believe you can tell what a woman is carrying based on what she wants to eat, so draw what conclusions you will from the model’s pregnancy cravings for grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens.

Gisele Bündchen And Joaquim Valente Have Been Dating Since 2023

Rumors regarding Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor started circulating within weeks of her divorce from Tom Brady, when the two were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica. By the summer of 2023, they had gone public as a couple, so they’d been together for at least a year by the time The Roast of Tom Brady aired for those with a Netflix subscription .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The comedians were merciless when it came to the quarterback breaking up with his wife of 13 years, with Nikki Glaser commenting:

The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’

And that was likely the most PG-rated joke of them all. Following the roast, Gisele Bündchen was reportedly upset by the “irresponsible” jokes told at the expense of their family because of how their children were affected. She allegedly said Tom Brady sold out his family for a paycheck. Some even claimed that Joaquim Valente being thrust into the public spotlight in such a way had a negative impact on his relationship with Gisele Bündchen.

Thankfully it seems they’ve all found a way to get past that, and surely the discomfort that followed the roast is a distant memory for Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente as they care for their newborn.