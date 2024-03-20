11 Shows Like Curb Your Enthusiasm And How To Watch Them

This year marks the bittersweet end of Curb Your Enthusiasm — a long-running comedy that was far more bitter than it was sweet, and that’s just the way we have preferred it for the past 12 seasons. Created by Larry David and first airing in 2000, the series also stars the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself, who manages to offend and alienate just about every person he interacts with while living in L.A.

However, just because the show is coming to a close does not mean that the awkward laughter has to stop, as there are plenty of other titles available to stream (or buy digitally or on physical media) that also take massive jabs at show business with comedy of the cringiest degree. The following are some of our top picks for the shows that fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm should check out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

The misadventures of a comedian (Jerry Seinfeld), his ex-girlfriend (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), his neighbor (Michael Richards), and his childhood buddy (Jason Alexander).

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: We previously included Curb on a list of shows like Seinfeld — not just because it also stars a comedian as a fictionalized version of himself, but also because David (along with Seinfeld) created and made numerous appearances on the groundbreaking, Emmy-winning classic ‘90s TV show that reflects many of the the same cynical philosophies and brand of humor.

Stream Seinfeld on Netflix.

Buy Seinfeld on Amazon.

Buy Seinfeld on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: FX)

The League (2009-2015)

A group of middle aged friends allow their obsession with putting together the perfect fantasy football line-up bleed over into their personal lives in hazardous ways.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Fun fact about Curb: all the dialogue on the show is improvised, just like one of the funniest TV shows on Hulu, The League — creators Jeff and Jackie Schaffer’s FX hit that also boasts a cynical brand of humor, but takes aim at the connection between sports and dysfunctional friendship.

Stream The League on Hulu.

Buy The League on Amazon.

Buy The League on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Reno 911! (2003-2022)

A documentary crew observes the often uproarious antics of a Nevada sheriff’s department.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Another one of the most acclaimed predominantly improvised sitcoms in recent memory is Reno 911!, which actually reflect’s Curb’s legacy as a movie that spawned a series in reverse, as the Comedy Central mockumentary later inspired two movies, Reno 911!: Miami and Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon.

Stream Reno 911! on Paramount+.

Buy Reno 911! on Amazon.

Buy Reno 911! on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (2019-Present)

Co-creator Tim Robinson stars in a series of comical vignettes that comment on life’s awkward moments to an exponentially maddening and strange degree.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Larry David might be a perfect fit for one of the best sketch comedy shows in recent memory, I Think You Should Leave, which imagines various scenarios similar to the cringe-inducing moments Larry often gets himself in on Curb.

Stream I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson on Netflix.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bupkis (2023-Present)

A heightened inside look at the life of Pete Davidson, who stars as himself.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Speaking of sketch comedy, Larry David once starred on a sketch comedy series called Fridays and very briefly wrote for SNL before going on to play himself on an entertainment industry satire he created, much like when former SNL actor Pete Davidson created and starred in the semi-autobiographical Bupkis for Peacock.

Stream Bupkis on Peacock.

(Image credit: FX)

Dave (2020-Present)

The personal and professional struggles of an up-and-coming rapper who rhymes with a sense of humor (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd).

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Another great example of a funny series starring a comedian as a fictionalized version of himself (and one who often struggles with his own neuroses) is FXX’s Dave, which “Lil Dicky” co-created with Jeff Schaffer.

Stream Dave on Hulu.

Buy Dave on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Vince Staples Show (2024)

The bizarre encounters of rapper and actor Vince Staples.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Yet another recent comedy series starring a hip hop artist as a fictionalized version of himself is Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show, which the eponymous star co-created with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

Stream The Vince Staples Show on Netflix.

(Image credit: HBO)

Flight Of The Conchords (2007-2010)

Two folk artists from New Zealand (Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie) struggle to make it in the music business and find love while living in New York City.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: An acclaimed comedy series created by and starring a pair of musical comedians is HBO’s Flight of the Conchords, which is also the name of Clement and McKenzie's folk parody duo whose music is featured in each episode.

Stream Flight Of The Conchords on Max.

Buy Flight Of The Conchords on Amazon.

Buy Flight Of The Conchords on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Entourage (2004-2011)

With his close friends and demanding agent by his side, a movie star (Adrian Grenier) navigates the highs and lows of the celebrity lifestyle in Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: While none of the central characters of Entourage are real people (despite being loosely inspired by producer Mark Wahlberg’s life), it is an acclaimed, Emmy-winning HBO original entertainment satire that often features celebrities appearing as themselves, much like Curb.

Stream Entourage on Max.

Buy Entourage on Amazon.

Buy Entourage on Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Larry Sanders Show (1992-1998)

A behind the scenes look at the personal and professional life of a late night talk show show host (Garry Shandling) and his dysfunctional colleagues.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: Created by Shandling with Dennis Klein, The Larry Sanders Show is yet another Emmy-winning HBO original entertainment industry satire featuring cameos by celebrities as guests on the eponymous in-universe talk show.

Stream The Larry Sanders Show on Max.

Buy The Larry Sanders Show on Amazon.

Buy The Larry Sanders Show on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)

An anthropomorphic horse actor (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles to come to terms with his dwindling popularity years after the end of his hit sitcom.

Why it is a great show for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans: One of the all-time best animated TV shows, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, is one of the few cartoons that qualify for this list, given that it is yet another Emmy-nominated show business satire with a neurotic protagonist and frequent celebrity cameos.

Stream Bojack Horseman on Netflix.

If you love Curb Your Enthusiasm, we hope you also find these to be pretty, pretty, pretty good.