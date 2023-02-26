Simon Cowell Talks Bringing The X Factor Back. Why His Vision Would Include Britney Spears
Could this really happen?
The X Factor may have only aired for three seasons in the United States, but it still made a big mark in the pop culture scene. If nothing else, we have it to thank for giving us the girl group Fifth Harmony, whose members — including Camila Cabello and Normani — have since gone solo. Meanwhile we have the U.K. series, which ended a 15-season run in 2018, to thank for Harry Styles. Simon Cowell, who created both versions of the show, is apparently talking about reviving the series, and he explained why he would want Britney Spears involved if that happens.
Simon Cowell, the record executive who also created America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent and was part of the original judges’ panel on American Idol, thinks with the abundance of talent that can be found on social media these days, competition shows like his are especially important. That’s apparently why he’s reportedly in talks to revive The X Factor, ET reports. As for which country he’s got his eye on, the AGT judge said:
While the American series ran from 2011 to 2013 on Fox, Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to bring the series back on NBC. The TV personality has worked with some amazing talent over the years across different judging panels, including Paula Abdul, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, but when it comes to reuniting with any former judge of The X Factor, Cowell has one name in mind. It’s Britney, bitch. Cowell said of the Season 2 judge:
He does have a point about Britney Spears’ well-rounded experience in the industry. This is actually pretty exciting, because not only does Simon Cowell seem to be all-in on reviving The X Factor, it sounds like he’s really into the idea of bringing back the pop sensation.
His praise of Britney Spears as being “super smart” echoes Iggy Azalea’s feelings, as the rapper recently opened up about their 2015 collaboration, “Pretty Girls.” While Azalea acknowledged that Spears was “limited” by the confines of her conservatorship, she said the “Toxic” singer is “so much more creative than people give her credit for.” Like Simon Cowell, Iggy Azalea said she’d love to team up with Britney Spears again.
Everything is coming up Britney, and I know her fans would love to see her in more projects, after she teamed up with Sir Elton John last year for their duet, “Hold Me Closer.” Now that Spears is calling her own shots regarding her life and career, would she want to return to The X Factor judges’ table? All we can do is wait and hope! In the meantime, see what premieres are coming soon to TV and streaming with our 2023 TV schedule.
