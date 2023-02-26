Simon Cowell Talks Bringing The X Factor Back. Why His Vision Would Include Britney Spears

The X Factor may have only aired for three seasons in the United States, but it still made a big mark in the pop culture scene. If nothing else, we have it to thank for giving us the girl group Fifth Harmony, whose members — including Camila Cabello and Normani — have since gone solo. Meanwhile we have the U.K. series, which ended a 15-season run in 2018, to thank for Harry Styles . Simon Cowell, who created both versions of the show, is apparently talking about reviving the series , and he explained why he would want Britney Spears involved if that happens.

Simon Cowell, the record executive who also created America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent and was part of the original judges’ panel on American Idol, thinks with the abundance of talent that can be found on social media these days, competition shows like his are especially important. That’s apparently why he’s reportedly in talks to revive The X Factor, ET reports. As for which country he’s got his eye on, the AGT judge said:

If I had to choose between England and America, I would do it here [in America], 100 percent.

While the American series ran from 2011 to 2013 on Fox, Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to bring the series back on NBC. The TV personality has worked with some amazing talent over the years across different judging panels, including Paula Abdul, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, but when it comes to reuniting with any former judge of The X Factor, Cowell has one name in mind. It’s Britney, bitch. Cowell said of the Season 2 judge :

We worked together on X Factor and I would work with her again, honest, in a heartbeat because she's smart. I like her a lot. Britney, with her choreography, choice of songs, her styling, she is super, super smart. And if you're known by your first name, you're a star. You know, the more we talk about it, it's kind of like, yeah, we should do it ... totally encouraged.

He does have a point about Britney Spears’ well-rounded experience in the industry. This is actually pretty exciting, because not only does Simon Cowell seem to be all-in on reviving The X Factor, it sounds like he’s really into the idea of bringing back the pop sensation.

His praise of Britney Spears as being “super smart” echoes Iggy Azalea’s feelings, as the rapper recently opened up about their 2015 collaboration, “Pretty Girls.” While Azalea acknowledged that Spears was “limited” by the confines of her conservatorship, she said the “Toxic” singer is “so much more creative than people give her credit for.” Like Simon Cowell, Iggy Azalea said she’d love to team up with Britney Spears again.