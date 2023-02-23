Iggy Azalea Gets Real About Britney Spears Being ‘Limited’ Under Her Conservatorship When They Collaborated, But Says They Keep In Touch

Britney Spears’ health and well-being has been a concern for years, before and after she was freed from her father’s conservatorship late in 2021. As she continues to rediscover her freedom — in part by wearing whatever she wants , even if it’s nothing at all — it’s always good to hear about the support she has from her friends. One of those people is Iggy Azalea, who Spears collaborated with on the 2015 electro-pop-rap song “Pretty Girls,” as she confirmed that they still talk sometimes. The “Fancy” singer also got real about Brit Brit being “limited” by her conservatorship at the time.

Iggy Azalea has been a longtime supporter of Britney Spears, since working on “Pretty Girls” together. In fact, the rapper validated claims the pop star made against her father during her 2021 conservatorship trial, tweeting that she “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed.” In an interview on What What Happens Live , Azalea confirmed that the two singers have been in touch since then, with some kind words about their 2015 project. She said:

I have been in touch. We talk on Instagram sometimes, she’ll message me and I’ll message her back and everything. And would I be interested [in doing another collaboration with Britney]? Yes, of course, my collaboration with her was always one of my favorite collaborations, and I feel like — we’ve spoken about this before, I’ve spoken about this before — like, I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it that we never got to, we never got to do all that we wanted to do.

It sounds she thinks a project between the two would likely be a different experience than the first. When host Andy Cohen asked what else they wanted to do — perform the song more, do remixes, ect. — Azalea explained:

Just be out more, you know, she was so limited, obviously. Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent, I love Britney, and she’s so much more creative than what people give her credit for. Like, what she did with Elton [John] was amazing, and I would love to be part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they’re 100 percent, like, her own ideas.

Such kind words from Iggy Azalea! And to think there were rumors of a feud between these two!

Back in 2015, the rapper appeared to blame Britney Spears’ team for “Pretty Girls” not having more success, as she said (via Buzzfeed ) it was “difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc.” This was interpreted as a slight against the singer, but it seems it was more about the power being wielded over her.

Iggy Azalea also has spoken out about being forced to sign an NDA, having her house searched before the singer was allowed to have lunch there and how Spears was “restricted” from trivial things like soda. Let’s take a look at this blast from the past:

I, for one, would love to see Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea team up again — especially following her collab with Elton John — and see what they could come up with now that Spears is leading her own way.