Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Shares His Honest Thoughts About The Nude Photos She Posts
An interesting take from her husband.
Britney Spears is known for posting some wild photos on social media. Whether she’s getting real about past trauma, showing off her dance moves, or strategically placing stickers over the naughty bits of nude photos, the pop singer has certainly earned our attention as she continues exercising her freedom following 13 years under a conservatorship. The nude photos caught her husband Sam Asghari’s attention too, and he spoke honestly about his thoughts on his wife’s risque Instagram posts.
Sam Asghari, who married Britney Spears in a fairytale wedding in June, took to his Instagram Stories with his thoughts about his wife’s nude posts on social media:
His message is clearly in response to comments on Britney Spears’ posts, and while he admits that his preference would be that she didn’t post such photos, he acknowledges that she’s been controlled most of her life, and he’s not going to continue that pattern.
More to come …
