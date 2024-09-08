Simone Biles Reacts As Her Husband Makes A Huge Play During The NFL's Opening Weekend

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, has been the subject of quite a few jokes after his viral comments about not knowing who she was when they first met. Those barbs have persisted even after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Now that Biles had her fun overseas, it seems that Owens is reminding the world that he's also an athlete as he came up with a big play for the Chicago Bears in their NFL season opener. With that, his famous wife shared a reaction that other fans likely had.

A sum of the public might not have known about Jonathan Owens' position as a safety for the Chicago Bears. People will surely know now, though, given the gymnast is going for sharing her reaction to his incredibly defensive play against the Titans on special teams. Check out the video of the play, accompanied by Simone Biles' response:

I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK https://t.co/SmqPk06QCNSeptember 8, 2024

Hopefully, she wasn't wearing her Green Bay Packers gear when sending that tweet because Jonathan Owens' big play on defense came up big and kept the Chicago Bears in the fight against the Titans. Granted, it's arguably not quite as incredible or inspiring as Simone Biles' latest gold medal wins , but a defensive safety scoring on a blocked punt is fairly rare in terms of NFL plays.

It's also unusual for Jonathan Owens, who recorded the first NFL touchdown of his career in his sixth year in the league. That's quite a way to start the season and, hopefully, it's the first of many great plays for him as a Chicago Bears. The team (and its fandom) has had a rough run these past seasons, but this could be the year we see the Bears really come into their own and make a splash in the NFC.

There aren't quite as many eyes on Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens as there are on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance,. However, big plays like this might just convince the NFL to be ready to cut to Biles and capture her reactions more often. I know some football fans get upset about the celebrity tie-ins and storylines happening outside of the game, but I'd love to see more of it.

The married athletes are about as media-friendly as any celebrity power couple, or at least I think so after watching Simone Biles Rising with a Netflix subscription. Perhaps the streamer will jump on that when they host the league's Christmas games and find a way to work them into some NFL-centric holiday special? I'd be thrilled to have something like that to stream close to the holidays, especially as television generally winds down around that time. Right now, though, I'm just pleased to see Biles commenting on a game.

