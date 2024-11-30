I’m Obsessed With The Voice Coaches' Chemistry This Season, But A Peek At Season 27's Group Chat Makes Me Think Kelsea Ballerini And Adam Levine Might Have Them Beat

As The Voice Season 26 prepares for its final weeks on the 2024 TV schedule , production has already begun on next season, which will see the triumphant return of OG coach Adam Levine . He and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini have their work cut out for them, as I’m actually obsessed with the coaches’ chemistry this season — even Reba McEntire called it her “favorite.” However, after seeing a peek at their group chat, the incoming coaches might just have this current foursome beat!

Kelsea Ballerini shared a number of images from her Thanksgiving festivities to Instagram Stories , and it looked like a wild time. In addition to plenty of cooking and singing in front of the Christmas tree (I love that she’s already got her tree up, by the way), the “Peter Pan” artist showed that she was in touch with her fellow The Voice coaches , sharing this screenshot:

(Image credit: Kelsea Ballerini's Instagram Stories)

First off, just the fact that the Season 27 coaches touched base with each other on Thanksgiving is lovely, and you can already tell these guys are going to bring some laughs as well as some edge. That’s no surprise regarding Adam Levine, who’s been involved in several of The Voice ’s wildest moments , but here we’ve got Kelsea Ballerini flipping the bird at, well, her bird.

I can’t help but laugh at the Maroon 5 singer calling her turkey “wee,” although I’m kind of on his side, because why does that view of what I assume is the brining process make it look so tiny? Michael Bublé, meanwhile, disagreed on the size of her turkey (the other pics in her Stories show just how huge it actually was) but found the exchange amusing all the same.

Although John Legend appears to be part of the chat, he didn’t ring in quick enough to be included in Kelsea Ballerini’s screenshot, which is understandable considering he had four little ones running around his and Chrissy Teigen’s Thanksgiving.

Getting just a peek into how fun and friendly the Season 27 coaches are — with their season filming simultaneously with the currently airing Season 26 — makes me even more excited for Adam Levine’s return, but I hadn’t expected to like any group more than Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé.

Like Reba McEntire, I think this has been one of the best seasons of The Voice due to the coaches’ chemistry. For a while it seemed like the show might be trying to force rivalries between its mentors in the way that Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson used to bicker. However, the feuds aren’t missed this season, and in fact, the show has benefited from the camaraderie.

Snoop Dogg cares so deeply about his team members that he’s calling them his nieces and nephews now. Gwen Stefani has come with wisdom this season on a level I’ve never noticed from her before, and Reba McEntire is riding high after scoring her first win last season .