Critics Have Watched The Underdoggs, And They Don't Have Kind Things To Say About Snoop Dogg’s Sports Comedy
The underdog story takes an R-rated turn.
When it comes to entertainment, there’s not a corner of the industry Snoop Dogg hasn’t touched. He’s recorded 19 studio albums, appeared in dozens of movies and TV series and has an adorable friendship with Martha Stewart. There’s really nothing Snoop could do that would surprise us (except that time he implied he’d stopped smoking weed), and given his love for sports, the only shocking thing about The Underdoggs is that it’s taken this long to give him the lead role in a sports comedy. Critics have seen the movie, which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription starting January 26, so let’s see what they’re saying.
Snoop Dogg plays Jaycen Jennings in The Underdoggs, a former NFL player who agrees to coach a youth football team while doing community service after a bad accident. It’s a premise we’ve seen before in epic underdog sports movies like The Bad News Bears and The Mighty Ducks, so how does the D-O-Double G fit into the genre? Nate Adams of The Only Critic grades the movie a D+, saying it lacks the charm and comedy of those that came before it. In the critic’s words:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo rates it a “Below Average” 5 out of 10, saying that the film has the hallmarks of a classic sports movie, but all the cliches as well, and the result is too generic and profane to be inspirational. Maidy writes:
Chase Hutchinson of Collider gives The Underdogs a 3 out of 10, saying there are some funny moments, but the comedy is repetitive, the young football team’s characters are underdeveloped, and there’s nothing unique enough to make it memorable. Hutchinson continues:
Eric Henderson of Slant rates it 2 out of 4 stars, saying the project leans into its rude humor to heighten the standard-issue script, and if nothing else, it brings to light Snoop’s real-life contribution to the kids. Henderson points out:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky rates it just a 2.5 out of 5 but praises Snoop Dogg as the perfect casting choice, as well as the hilarious child actors. The movie delivers laugh-out-loud humor while simultaneously tugging the heartstrings, Smith says, writing:
The critics seem to agree The Underdoggs plays out like your typical underdog sports movie, and not even the R-rating is enough to make it memorable. However, if you like Snoop Dogg and this genre of film, this might be a can’t-miss option for you, as the above assessments all admitted to finding some amusement in the performances. You can catch this one starting Friday, January 26, on Amazon Prime Video, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming soon.
