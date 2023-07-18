Sofia Vergara Rocked A Blue Swimsuit After News Of Joe Manganiello Split And Her Modern Family Co-Star Had An A+ Response

This week, one of Hollywood's most photo-friendly couples, America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara and Magic Mike standout Joe Manganiello, sadly revealed they're heading for divorce after seven years of marriage. It appears to be going smoothly and amicably, without much strife seemingly involved, even as Vergara was in the midst of an Italian vacation. She took to social media to show off how things are going in the final stretch, and stunned fans with a stellar blue bathing suit that I'm sure many would agree was a snazzier look than any of the picturesque scenery around her in Ravello. Her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen would likely be in that same camp, judging by her sign of approval.

The day after her divorce news made the rounds, Vergara took to Instagram to prove to her followers that "yes, I'm drinking water in a nicer place with more plants than you are, and no one has an ice cube's chance in hell of looking better than me in this swimsuit." I'm not sure there was a hypothesis involved in the formation of that proof, but it'd be unscientific not to appreciate.

The AGT mainstay earned a slew of compliments and hyper-thirsty comments, to be expected, and Vergara's Modern Family co-star offered up her own emoji-heavy hubba-hubba thoughts.

This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

In the three shots shared in that post, Sofia Vergara is hydrating beneath the hot sun, with another post sharing how hot things were in the area. Is she only drinking water out there? The champagne bottle that she took a video of is nowhere around, so perhaps the bubbly went somewhere pleasant in between posts.

Although if that's the case, Sofia Vergara should possibly win some kind of award for being the least sweaty mess humanly possible. My forehead starts to mist up if someone says the word "sun" in a different room, so maybe I'm not the best point of comparison on that front. Hold on a sec; I need to put some tape over that fire emoji before I start burning up.

Anyway, speaking of fronts...wait, no, the other side. Vergara shared a video of herself walking across a beach chair as if it were part of an obstacle course sobriety test, and she more or less passed. But more than a few comments on the post below surmised that her reasoning wasn't so much to display her sense of balance, but to show off what the swimsuit looks like from behind.

Hopefully this vacation has helped Sofia Vergara during what is probably an emotional time. She and Joe Manganiello shared that they both agreed the split was the best way to move forward regarding their relationship, so it's likely this situaiton has been weighing on her mind for a while now. Still, having it all go public creates a whole other can of worms to deal with, so there are probably far worse places to have been for the actress. Such as going swimsuit shopping with yours truly.