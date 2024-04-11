Someone Threw Flowers At Olivia Rodrigo At Her Concert, And Fans Are Praising How She Handled It

Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up the U.S. leg of her Guts World Tour this week, with one fan showing their appreciation for the singer by throwing her flowers. That sounds like a kind gesture, and perhaps it would have been, had the concertgoer handed the bouquet to the “vampire” artist or tossed it on stage during her show. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened, as Rodrigo was instead pelted in the back of the head, and fans immediately took to social media to praise her for her reaction.

The video of Olivia Rodrigo greeting fans at the recent tour stop has gone viral, as the purple cowboy hat-clad singer can be seen smiling and shaking hands with several Livies as she quickly makes her way down the aisle. One person held out a bouquet of flowers as Rodrigo hurried past, and after she didn’t grab it, the fan threw the flowers, hitting the artist in the back of the head. Many were impressed with how Rodrigo handled the situation, with one tweeting:

olivia’s a good person bcs if that were me.. https://t.co/li9hq6bcKw pic.twitter.com/t0Usu5jRdHApril 10, 2024 See more

As you can see in the viral clip above, Olivia Rodrigo flinched when the flowers hit her, but she didn’t turn around or acknowledge the offender in any other way. Fans admired the singer for showing restraint, saying they’d definitely have retaliated. Another Livie wrote on X (Twitter) :

She better than me cause I would’ve threw that shit right back at them.

It’s not super surprising that the angsty artist’s fans would be so emotionally charged over the incident, and they’re definitely not wrong to be upset. Throwing things at people in most situations is unacceptable, but it’s especially baffling when the offender claims to be a fan of the person they’re hurling objects at. Lots of the comments from Olivia Rodrigo’s fans all carried the same message: they would not have been so chill in their own reactions. Others wrote:

She better than me bc I'd pick it up and throw it back. – kairoyaltyy

She’s better than me bc I would’ve turned around and lunged at them 💀 – decker_swift

Celebrities are so strong bc I would quit and go into hiding at the first minor inconvenience – jps_aririah

I’m kind of with this last fan, who acknowledges just how much celebrities have to endure (and how little it would take for me to pack it all in). The past couple of years have unfortunately seen several instances of artists being hit by objects during concerts, and certainly they haven’t all been as forgiving as Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi B got splashed with an unknown liquid during a show last summer and responded by hurling her microphone at the offender .

Harry Styles has taken more than his share of abuse, being pelted with chicken nuggets and Skittles by overzealous fans, in addition to at least two more dangerous situations when he took a painful hit to the face in 2023, a year after he was hit by a bottle right in the groin. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha sported a gnarly black eye after being hit by a cellphone during one of her shows.

It really seems like fans should know better than to partake in what Billie Eilish called an “absolutely infuriating” trend , and another Olivia Rodrigo fan appealed for people to cut it out, writing :

Stop throwing things at artists! It’s not cute or funny and won’t get u noticed and could seriously hurt someone.