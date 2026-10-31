There's Something That Bothers Me Every Time I Watch Celebrity Weakest Link

Jane Lynch’s Weakest Link has been one of the best game shows on TV in recent years, and I’ve been tuning in every week this season for the Celebrity Weakest Link edition. The more star-studded version of the show is relatively new, as it’s only been on the TV schedule since last year, but it’s reliably a fun thing to turn on Mondays. However, something has been getting on my nerves as of late.

(Image credit: FOX)

My Ongoing Gripe With Celebrity Weakest Link

The premise of Celebrity Weakest Link is super straightforward. A bunch of celebrities get together to answer trivia questions in hopes of winning a bunch of money for the charity of their choice. After every round, the celebs have to vote one of the contestants out until the strongest link among them is left standing.

There’s always a theme, which I’ve been loving. The “Reality Villains” episode had me unexpectedly rooting for Tom Sandoval and the “8 Degrees of Jane” episode got me in my feelings over Glee. Though, I’m noticing one thing about the format that irks me. Whenever there’s a tie in the votes (which inevitably happens every episode), it’s super anticlimactic.

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In the show, when there’s a tie for the weakest link that round, the strongest link gets to pick whether to vote out the person they voted for and pick the other most popular option. I’ve literally never seen the strongest link choose an option other than who they originally voted for. So, after watching for a while, it just feels like a pretty lame aspect of the show that serves no purpose but to eat up some time. After seeing so many episodes, it’s got me booing at the screen.

(Image credit: FOX)

There’s Got To Be A Better Way...

Look, I get it, a game show like Celebrity Weakest Link thrives on being dependable, light and fun rather than volatile, but I think the tie thing really flattens out the otherwise great flow of it. I think it’d be kind of fun if the strongest link had to briefly interview the two celebs in contention to make their decision. You know, make the two on the chopping block plead their case somehow after getting certain questions wrong. Another better way to figure out the tiebreaker is with a tiebreaker question where the one who answers first is safe.

Or what if there was a randomizer where no one is safe if a tie happens. The latter definitely invites a lot more chaos into Celebrity Weakest Link than there already is, but it would keep me invested and a bit more on the edge of my seat. There are a lot of ways Celebrity Weakest Link could upgrade this stiff moment in the show, but part of me thinks I’m just screaming into a void of network TV.

Aside from my problem with Celebrity Weakest Link, it’s consistently a delight to watch. You can tune into new episodes on Monday nights over on, or enjoy episodes with a Hulu subscription.