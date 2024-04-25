Sophia Bush Gets Real About Her Divorce, Coming Out Publicly And All The Rumors That Made Her Ask: 'What's The F---ing Point?'
"I’ll spend my precious time doing things I love instead."
One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush had the public in shock last summer when it was reported the actress had filed divorce from her husband Grant Hughes just one year after their wedding. Now Bush has now shared her side of the story, including getting honest about her queer identity and romance with former US soccer player Ashlyn Harris, whom she has been linked to since October of last year.
In the months following her separation from Hughes, Sophia Bush began being linked to Harris, leading the internet to speculate the couple had been unfaithful to their spouses, especially with reports of Ashlyn Harris’ wife Ali Krieger filing for divorce just a month after Bush’s own bombshell breakup. Here’s what Bush has now explained about the topic:
Bush goes into detail about what’s been going on in her personal life in a Glamour cover story she wrote herself. As she wrote candidly, just prior to her wedding she actually was close to “calling” it off, but opted to go through with it anyway. Once Grant Hughes posted a tribute to them both on their anniversary, she realized she “felt nothing.” Following her decision to go through a divorce with her husband, she explained that she found friendship in Harris, who had already been in the depths of a separation as well. But then the rumors started to flurry about her being a “home-wrecker.” As she continued:
In the cover story, Bush explains that the best word that defines her is “queer” before saying that she loves who she is right now “at this age and in this moment.” Bush is 41, being a memorable part of the One Tree Hill cast as Brooke Davis for nine seasons. (You can watch the whole series now with a Max subscription). In terms of speaking for Harris, here’s what Bush wrote:
After having a major role in one of the most popular series of the early 00’s, Bush has been part of the Chicago TV franchise, having appeared on Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Justice over the years. She left the NBC procedural in 2017 because she “wanted to” after years of hard work on the series. Most recently she returned to lead a TV role for CBS’ Good Sam. However, the show was cancelled after one season.
Her latest movie was a thriller called Junction, which came out in January. Following nearly a year of accusations and misunderstandings about Sophia Bush’s personal life, the actress’ candid explanation about what’s been going on as she wrote, these days she’s a lot happier in her own skin. As she wrote, she feels she “finally” feels like she “can breathe.”
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.