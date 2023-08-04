Sophia Bush Files For Divorce From Husband Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush married husband Grant Hughes back in the summer of 2022, but their union appears to be on the verge of ending. The actress has reportedly filed for divorce from Hughes, with the news coming less than two months after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on Friday, August 4, according to People. The outlet cites a source saying that the two "were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," and that they will "continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Their nonprofit is called The Bush Hughes Foundation for Progress and was established to promote equity, social justice, and progress in Tulsa, OK. The two married at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa in June of 2022, just under a month after the somewhat surprising cancellation of Bush's medical drama, called Good Sam, at CBS.

Neither Sophia Bush nor Grant Hughes have publicly commented on her divorce filing at the time of writing. Via People, the actress celebrated their wedding anniversary in June with the following message on Instagram along with a photo of their wedding day, although that post has evidently since been taken down:

Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.' Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary

Grant Hughes also posted on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary back in June, and his message and photos are still available on his account. Take a look:

A post shared by Grant Hughes (@grant_hughes_) A photo posted by on

Sophia Bush responded in his comment section with "Multitudes my babe," and the sweet post also attracted attention and comments from other celebrities, including Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul and Bush's former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton, the latter of whom reunited with Bush on the small screen for an episode of Good Sam last year.

It remains to be seen if and when Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes publicly comment on her filing for divorce seven weeks after their wedding anniversary, on which they exchanged sweet words. Of course, with the source close to the pair stating that they remain good friends and have been friends for a decade, hopefully the process will be as smooth as possible, especially compared to other recent celebrity divorces like Yellowstone star Keven Costner's split from wife Christine Baumgartner.

While Sophia Bush has moved on in her on-screen career from One Tree Hill, she has since joined forces with former co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz for the "Drama Queens" rewatch podcast. In addition to rewatching, they have opened up about shooting to fame from The WB/The CW show, including when they appeared on the cover of Maxim. Bush has plenty of fans from her years in showbiz, and hopefully she and Grant Hughes will get the support they need as their divorce moves forward.