Sorry Sansa Fans, Sophie Turner Just Went Blonde Again In Time For The Summer, And It’s A Mood

She’s back to blonde! After a few years of rocking her iconic Sansa red hair, Sophie Turner has changed it up again, dying her hair a nice shade of blonde for the summer. While I’m bummed the actress isn’t rocking the look made iconic by her Game of Thrones character, this new shade is pretty brilliant, it's perfect for the hot weather, and it's such a mood.

In a post celebrating her pal’s hen do, or bachelorette party as it’s called in the US, Turner uploaded a series of photos with her friends partying it up. It looks like they had a wild and crazy time celebrating Holly Soame, the bride-to-be. While scrolling through the photos I couldn’t help but notice that the X-Men actress was rocking a new hair color, as you can see in her Instagram post:

Based on these photos, it looks like they turned up to celebrate their friend's upcoming wedding. From the fun photos by the beach to the lit pics from what looks like a bar it really seems like they were living out the statement “blondes have more fun.”

Per Turner’s Instagram, the last time she was blonde was in the spring of 2021. During the final few seasons of Game of Thrones, Turner changed her hair back to blonde , her natural color, while still rocking the red locks on screen. She explained that the red hair was hard to maintain for GOT , and during the final few seasons, she wore a wig, which is why she was able to go back to blonde during the last installments of the hit fantasy series.

Although, she didn’t stay blonde forever, because, during the summer of 2021, she died her hair Sansa red and rocked it for the next two years. During that time Turner went red, she starred in the animated series The Prince and the HBO mini-series The Staircase. She also appeared in the films Survive and Broken Soldier. The Sansa actress also had a memorable cameo in the Netflix movie Do Revenge last fall.

Now, she’s working on a new British TV show called Joan alongside Frank Dillane, where she plays Joan Hannington, who was a successful jewel thief in the 1980s. While we don’t know if Turner changed her hair for this project, she is rocking the blonde in the first look of the show which she also posted on her Instagram:

