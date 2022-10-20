Sophie Turner: What To Watch If You Like The Game Of Thrones Star

Some Game of Thrones fans may be hoping for a Sansa Stark sequel, but for now, Sophie Turner is broadening her acting career beyond the world of the hit HBO fantasy drama. Her recent work has shown that she can do it all. In Do Revenge, she showed off her flair for comedy. She took on a complicated true crime story as part of The Staircase cast. Turner has even played an iconic film character in The Princess Bride web special .

Her work before and after Game of Thrones has shown that Sophie Turner is building a fascinating body of work. If you already love the Do Revenge actress, or if you are just starting to become a fan, we have plenty of TV shows and movies to recommend.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)

Based on the popular fantasy series, A Song of Ice And Fire, from George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones follows feuding families as they try to gain power, survive, and find their place in this complicated world of hierarchy and madness.

Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark throughout the series’ eight-season run. Sansa is part of the Stark clan. They are an unfortunate bunch with lots of heart but, they initially may not be ruthless enough for this world. Sansa is one of the main characters who undergo a major transformation . She evolves far beyond her initial little dove persona.

(Image credit: Marvel)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix And Apocalypse (2019, 2016)

Sophie Turner appears in two of the X-Men films, X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She plays Jean Grey, the reluctant antagonist in Dark Phoenix. The film focuses on Jean’s journey as her powers become beyond her control.

Her past and the limits of her control over her powers become a central point of the Dark Phoenix story. Sophie Turner is introduced as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse but X-Men: Dark Phoenix is really the film that showcases the actress as this character.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Staircase (2022-2022)

The Staircase is a true crime limited series that offers a fictionalized account of what happens when novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) is accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette). It shows the breakdown of the family as the trial continues. The Staircase also shows various theories of what could have happened the night of Kathleen’s death. Turner plays Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael’s adopted daughters.

Margaret has quite a journey throughout The Staircase. She starts the show as someone who adores her father and family but then realizes that her family may not be perfect and her father may not be a saint.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Do Revenge (2022)

Do Revenge is a dark comedy about high school best friends who decide to get revenge on those who caused them torment. It stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. It’s a fun comedy with lots of teen movie references . It also has great performances by the entire Do Revenge cast.

Sophie Turner has a small role, but it makes a big impact. Her scenes are some of the funniest in the entire film, and shockingly, some of them almost didn’t make the film. Thankfully for us, they did because Do Revenge is better with those crazy Erica scenes.

(Image credit: Quibi)

Survive (2020-2020)

Before Quibi faded into the land where streaming services go to die, it had quite a few shows with high-profile actors. One of those shows was Survive. It stars Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Survive follows Jane (Sophie Turner), a woman dealing with depression and loss. Before returning home after time in a rehab center, she decides to end her own life.

Her plans are interrupted when her plane crashes and leaves her and one other survivor, Paul (Corey Hawkins). They must work together to make it back home and survive on a snowy mountain. The show is an emotional journey as well as an action-adventure series. Paul and Jane must cope with one natural enemy after another and Jane’s inner struggle with her own personal demons.

(Image credit: A24)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Barely Lethal follows Megan (Hailee Steinfeld), a teen intelligence agent who decides to fake her own death to live life as a normal teenager. Of course, that decision brings a number of complications, including current and former agents coming after her and her new family and friends.

Megan must keep her true identity a secret, stay alive, and explore the highs and lows of being a teen girl. Her new life is not the John Hughes movie of her dreams. Sophie Turner plays Heather, Megan’s rival at the intelligence agents training academy. She’s also determined to kill Megan if the job calls for it. This is another fun role for Sophie Turner as it involves fight scenes and comedy.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Time Freak (2018)

Time Freak is a romantic dramedy about a young man who builds a time machine to win back his ex-girlfriend. He travels to moments in their relationship where he feels he caused a fight or made her start to doubt their romance. He thinks by rewriting history, he can get her to not break up with him. Time Freak stars Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner, and Skyler Gisondo.

Time Freak is an entertaining romantic film that poses the question: is romance even worth it if everything feels perfect? All three leads are charming, and Butterfield and Turner have great chemistry as an opposites-attract pair.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Another Me (2013)

2013’s Another Me marks Sophie Turner’s film debut. It also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Claire Forlani, Rhys Ifans, and Gregg Sulkin. It’s a psychological thriller with a potential paranormal twist. Fay (Sophie Turner) starts to see someone who looks like her around her home and school.

She isn’t sure if she’s being paranoid because of her increasingly stressful home life. Fay must figure out if she’s experiencing a mental break or if she really has a doppelgänger stalking her. Another Me is an interesting thriller that falls within the realm of films like Malignant where it isn’t clear if anything is real or the main character’s imagination. Like the Malignant ending , Another Me has a lot to digest and break down.

We can’t wait to see what Sophie Turner does next, for now, you can just enjoy her in Game of Thrones, The Staircase, Do Revenge, and many of her other interesting films and TV shows on this list.