Sounds Like The Rookie Is Digging Deeper Into Tim's Backstory, And I Can't Wait

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of The Rookie, “Double Down.”

The fifth season of The Rookie is finally here, and while Tim was already somewhat stressed during his undercover op with Lucy the in opener, his life might be getting a bit more complicated, and not necessarily when it comes to the job front. While we got a little bit of his backstory in Season 4 when Tim’s sister and father came into the picture, fans will be seeing his sibling once again as the show peels back another layer of Eric Winter's character, and I can’t wait.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine that Tim’s sister Gennifer, as portrayed by Star Trek: Picard and Gotham vet Peyton List, will be back at some point in the fifth season to continue handling some of the personal affairs that were started in her two-episode stint. And with that, Tim’s backstory will have even more light shed on it, which should definitely stoke fans' interests. In Hawley's words:

We love Peyton [List], who plays his sister, so she’ll come back, and we’ll dive into that a bit more. Ultimately, there’ll be Dad’s house to sell, so, ‘What is that like?’ Yes, we’ll definitely keep going with Tim’s backstory.

When Tim’s sister Genny first came for a visit to discuss renovating and selling their childhood home, it turned into a conversation about their father entering hospice care. Understandably, it was a rough time for Tim, as he was mentally brought back to the years of abuse he suffered at the hands of his father. After a long-avoided confrontation, Tim vowed to never see him again, so the ramifications of that situation will more than likely play a big part in the storyline going forward.

Much of Tim’s backstory is still unknown, and it’s no secret that he isn’t exactly one to discuss his feelings willy nilly, so all eyes will be on how he acts when Genny comes to town. What other feelings will come up when they get ready to sell their Dad’s place? Hopefully Lucy will be there for him again, even following their affair while undercover, and that heartbreaking cliffhanger at the end of the Season 5 premiere.

When Genny was introduced, it definitely shed some light on Tim and showed fans the character's more vulnerable side. Season 5 looks to be continuing that storyline with Tim as a sergeant, and otherwise in a good place. He may not have thought about his family in a while , so fingers crossed that Genny’s visit is a good thing, and that selling their dad’s house will bring some long-needed closure for everyone who needs it.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of The Rookie will also include a career change for Nolan, as he was awarded a Golden Ticket for his work at the border in the Season 4 finale. He was able to choose any department on the force, and of course, he went with training officer. With Chicago P.D. vet Lisseth Chavez being his rookie, how the two work together will also be something to look forward to.

As of now, there's no word on when to expect Peyton List's return as Genny, but whenever it is, it's sure to bring some surprises. New episodes of The Rookie air on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC!