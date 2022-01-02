Southern Charm Alum Madison LeCroy Slams Critics Of Her Dental Work As 'Pitiful'

It's a Bravo guarantee that Madison LeCroy is going to set the record straight and shut the haters down. Whether it's telling her “muppet” ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll to shut up on national television or getting real on those A-Rod hookup allegations, the Southern Charm alum is not one to back down from her critics. This apparently also applies to online commentators – who she deems “pitiful” – when it comes to her recent veneer teeth procedure.

The drama kicked off just ahead of New Year's Eve when the reality star posted a Instagram photo of her and her 8-year-old son. Many spectators were shocked to notice how different her smile appeared, with some even making negative comments about how she looked better without the veneers. Not long after, she took to her Instagram stories to admonish them. She said (via The Sun):

I just feel as if, I’m posting a picture with my son, and we’re enjoying out time, and then I have all these negative comments. And this is the problem with why women end up or young girls look up to other people to have work done because there are people like some of you. And I know even if you’re not liking, you’re lurking on my page as we speak. And that’s just downright pitiful to me. What I do is nobody’s business. If I’m sharing it with the world, it’s because yes, I have insecurities and I’ve fixed them, clearly.

Madison LeCroy, who has appeared on Bravo’s Southern Charm since Season 2 in 2015, confirmed that she had her teeth done and explained exactly what that entailed. She revealed that they were “narrowed down” and that her “slanted jawline” was also “adjusted” to give her the appearance of a “wider smile.” The staar emphasized that it's been something she's wanted personally “for a really long time.” She, in fact, showed off the entire process with her team at Hales Parker Dentistry in early December. See the before to after here:

To boot, in her Instagram stories, the notorious 31-year-old hairstylist went on to discuss all of the other procedures she has had in the past. This includes a boob job, lip fillers and a belly button reconstruction. But the Southern Charm straight-shooter wanted to make it clear to her supporters that they should only fix their own insecurities like her if it truly makes them happy.

The veneers aren’t the only new updates in Madison LeCroy’s life, though. She got engaged to her boyfriend of six months, Brett Randle, last year. This came after a period in which she was facing down a months-long backlash over her contact with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, which supposedly ended his own engagement to actress Jennifer Lopez.

It's expected that Madison LeCroy will speak more about the controversial situation in the next season of Southern Charm, which is currently in the midst of filming. The new episodes will see changes for stars like Kathryn Dennis. There's already some public back-and-forth going on with her ex/co-star Austen Kroll. But if he knows what's good fr him, he might not want to say anything about LeCroy's veneers...